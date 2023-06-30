Just when you thought your sweet-tasting blood was attracting mosquitoes, it turns out it's not just you, but potentially your soap, too. New research suggests that certain highly fragranced body wash could be the reason mosquitoes treat your limbs like an all-they-can-eat buffet. It also found that, while some body wash scents attract mosquitoes, others deter them.

The 2023 study published in iScience revealed that a combination of both participants' individual natural body odor and the soaps' fragrance/chemical makeup used had an impact on bugs' attraction to them. Researchers took odor samples from participants before and after they applied various soap brands. They tested some of Americans’ favorite soap brands: Native, Simple Truth, Dove, and Dial.

They discovered that during some points of the study, Dove, Dial, and Simple Truth users were more likely to attract the creatures over Native users (interestingly, this brand claims to use less fragrance and be comprised of more natural ingredients).

“What was surprising in our results was the importance of the interaction between the specific soap chemicals and the body odor of each specific individual in determining whether a person would become more or less attractive to mosquitoes after applying soap to their skin,” explains Clément Vinauger, associate professor of Biochemistry at Virginia Tech and one of the authors of the study. “In other words, we were surprised to see that some soaps, but not others, would increase the attractiveness of some people but not others,” he adds.



Vinauger explained to Real Simple that female mosquitoes feed on human blood because it contains the nutrients they need to produce eggs. Both male and female mosquitoes also need sugar from plants to rev up their metabolism, and because we use plants and flowers to fragrance our body washes, it makes it easier for the gnats to find us (and bite us). “Despite this idea being literally under our noses, soaps had been largely overlooked as a potential factor to determine why some people are bitten more than others,” he says.

So what's the best soap option if you're trying to keep mosquito bites at bay? Per the study's findings, the smell of coconut actually turned the bugs off.

“Other studies have shown that lemon, citronella, or geranium scent, for example, deter mosquitoes when presented alone. The scents of all the soaps [we tested] were primarily dominated by limonene, known for its repellent effect on mosquitoes,” Vinauger says. “In spite of this, three of the four tested soaps increased mosquito attraction. Our results indicate that, more than the absolute amount of a given chemical, what really matters to the mosquitoes are the relative amounts of chemicals in mixtures. We're going to pursue how these interactions are processed in the mosquito is brain.”

