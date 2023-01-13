Want to Move Your Body More in 2023? Here Are 7 On-Sale Sneakers for Each Activity, Up to 60% Off

For many, consistent movement is a New Year’s resolution, and the method varies. You don’t need to run marathons or lift weights until your muscles feel like they’ll disintegrate, no. Moving more is a valiant goal, and there are multiple options to explore as you nail down a routine that feels good to you. But as we near the end of the month—and experience “Quitter’s Day,” the two-week mark on January 13 in which many people quit their resolutions—you might find yourself waffling on your goal, sore and tired. A quick fix to reset your motivation? You might be wearing the wrong shoe.

“It is very common to injure your feet when using a shoe that is designed for a different task,” expert Jesse Dietrick, CSCS, FRCms, and director of trainer development at Fitness Quest 10 previously told Real Simple when breaking down how to choose the best shoes for your workout.

While many of us default to a worn out pair of running shoes, we should actually consider multiple factors when picking out sneakers. If you’re lifting weights, for example, you’ll want a sneaker that feels closer to the ground so you can have a steady grip. If you’re walking the dog for miles at a time, you may prefer a cloudier, puffier feel. Perhaps a flexible shoe for that dance class you’ve been eyeing? Consider the type of motion each activity requires, as well as the terrain and surface you’ll be moving on. Consult our expert-vetted shoe-buying guide for your specific type of workout, then shop from our on-sale picks below depending on the qualities you need.

7 On-Sale Sneakers and Exercise Shoes:

Hoka One Bondi 7 Sneakers, $128 (was $160); hoka.com.

Brooks Ghost 14 Women’s Neutral Running Shoe, $100 (was $140); amazon.com.

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $54 (was $135); rei.com.

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $46 (was $85); nordstrom.com.

Tiem Slipstream Cycling Sneaker, from $88 (was from $135); nordstrom.com.

Veja Impala, from $83 (was from $165); zappos.com.

On Cloud X Training Shoe, $90 (was $140); nordstrom.com.

Hoka

Hoka Bondi 7 Cushioned Road Shoes

Exercises like walking involve forward motion only, with little impact, which makes your shoe choice largely up to personal preference. For example, I prefer cloudlike, puffy styles that make me forget I’m on my feet, since I find the slow pacing tough for me to sustain for a long time, so I reach for the Bondi sneakers from Hoka. For being as chunky as they are in the sole, they’re relatively lightweight, so I do feel like I’m walking rather than clomping. They also come in a variety of vibrant colors.

To buy: $128 (were $165); hoka.com.

Amazon

Brooks Ghost 14 Women’s Neutral Running Shoe

As experts pointed out in our Real Simple buying guide, “Running also only involves forward or linear motion, but is high impact (meaning both feet are off the ground at once).” Each runner is different, so it makes sense that running shoes should adapt to your individual style. This Brooks version is nice and supportive with a simplified midsole—so it’ll get you through whichever mileage you choose.

To buy: $100 (was $140); amazon.com.

REI

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes

When you’re hiking, you want waterproof all the way—advice spoken by someone who’s landed in a creek more times than I can count. “Proper hiking shoes should have a thick sole and tread for traction on the trail,” says our buying guide. These Merrells not only have 60-percent-off pricing, but they feel more like sneakers than boots, which makes them easy to pack in a suitcase for trips when you know you’ll be adventuring.

To buy: $54 (was $135); rei.com.

Nordstrom

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker

More activity in your life may look more like standing or reducing your sedentary time. If you have a goal to stand more—perhaps at a standing desk, or simply to be on your feet more often during the day—you’ll want a supportive shoe with arch support. However, since you don’t need the shoe to be able to move or flex in the same ways, you can afford to pick one that you just love the look of: in this case, the expressive black-and-white leopard print of these beauties makes them a fun buy.

To buy: $46 (was $85); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Tiem Slipstream Cycling Sneaker

Maybe you’re a cycler? Cycling can be a thrilling pursuit for many, whether they gravitate towards the club-like, high-energy lights of a cycling studio, a leisurely bike ride through the neighborhood, or a stationary bike at home. The sport can be as intense or low-impact as you’d like, and thus has gained popularity in the past few years. For me, I struggle with the clip-in shoes and prefer a pair closer to a traditional running shoe. These Tiem Slipstream Sneakers come in multiple colors, and their mesh overlay and cushiony sole make them seem more like a wear-everywhere shoe.

To buy: From $88 (was from $135); nordstrom.com.

Zappos

Veja Impala

I’ve lived in my Veja Impalas for the past year. They’re sleek enough to look chic, mimicking the oh-so-beloved streetwear styles the brand is famous for. The sneaker embodies the polished grace of the apparel you’ll see on tennis and pickleball courts and align with the classic prep aesthetic associated with the country clubs who host these sorts of activities. Fundamentally though, they’re light and comfy, and pack down small, so they’re my go-to shoe. Act now while they’re 30 percent off.

To buy: From $105 (was from $165); zappos.com.

Nordstrom

On Cloud X Training Shoe

I didn’t know this until a CrossFit coach corrected me when I showed up to a workout with my Hokas: you’re supposed to wear thinner shoes for lifting weights because your toes provide the grip and support you need to keep your balance. Similarly, our experts point out that boot camp and circuit workouts that include sharp cutting and changing of direction should have lateral (side to side) support. “The sole should be flat from heel to toe, the tread should be medium (partially noticeable from a side view), and the cut should be higher, around your ankle bone.” This ON pair is ideal for HIIT classes with lots of different types of motions and intensities. Better yet, they’re on sale.

To buy: $90 (was $140); nordstrom.com.