This Glass Storage Container Set Is Used by Three Generations of Our Editorial Director's Family

The 24-piece set is perfect for food storage and meal prep.

By Anna Mejorada
Published on January 1, 2023 08:00AM EST

Snapware Total Solution 24-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

It’s no secret that food presentation matters—even if you made the dish yourself! From yesterday’s leftovers to tomorrow’s meal prepped lunch, keeping your food organized, fresh, and easy to grab will increase the chances of consuming the Zucchini and Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes you made. 

Reduce food waste, cut back on plastic use, and save money each week with the 24-piece Snapware Total Solution Glass Food Storage Container Set.

Snapware Total Solution 24-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set

Amazon

To buy: $59, amazon.com

“After using these containers at my parents’ house to pack up Thanksgiving leftovers, I knew I needed to get a set,” shared our Editorial Director, Kate Geraghty. Three generations of her family have come to depend on this versatile set that is easy to clean and—most importantly—doesn’t absorb and display the shades of previous suppers. “I love that the containers are glass—the first thing I put in them was chili, and I didn’t see a single tomato stain when they came out of the dishwasher.” 

Each clear container is made with tempered Pyrex glass which can withstand the heat of a microwave and the icy temps of a freezer. The set is complete with 12 corresponding BPA-free plastic lids that securely snap into place on all four sides of their bowl-mate. With an airtight lid securely locked, you don’t have to worry about ragu-ining the lining of your bag with the meaty sauce of this easy Instant Pot recipe.

Using a soft tip permanent or wet erase marker, you can label and date each lid to easily keep track of its contents. Simply wipe away the words that no longer serve you with a soft cloth or paper towel. You can also safely place lids on the top rack of a dishwasher, along with their glass counterparts, for cleaning. 

When not in use, the glass containers can be nested within one another so they take up as little space as possible. It’s also easy to replace pieces—for when a duo from your set inevitably ventures off filled with leftovers and then decides to settle down in your friend’s kitchen—or expand your collection with your most-used size as needed.

