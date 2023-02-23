11,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Luxurious Bath Rug That’s Described as ‘Heaven’ for Your Feet

Anyone who sees bath time as a self-care experience needs to have a plush rug to step on post-showering. A cloth towel just won’t do, which is why you’ll never find one at a spa—and now, you won’t resort to one at home. Lucky for you, Amazon shoppers found a luxurious bathroom rug that’s soft and absorbent, and right now, is on sale for $14.

The Smiry Chenille Bath Rug is so popular, it has earned 11,000 five-star ratings so far, granting it a top spot on Amazon’s best seller list. Some shoppers call it “a must-have for any bathroom” while others say it’s “heaven [for] your feet.”

Save 15% on Smiry Chenille Bath Rug

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $16); amazon.com.

The bathroom rug is made with a woven microfiber chenille fabric that feels wonderful under-foot thanks to its plush shag design. It’s actually designed with hundreds of soft, little threads that make the rug feel super cushy as it dries your feet, even getting in between your toes. How? The high-pile rug is made with 1.18-inch strands that make it absorbent and give it that coveted cozy feeling shoppers love.

Speaking of absorbent, shoppers confirm that the Smiry bathroom rug soaks up dripping water well and dries super fast. Read: You won’t feel like you’re stepping in a cold puddle. And because it has a PVC backing underneath, you can bet this rug will stay put, which is also an important factor for many shoppers who worry about safety and slipping out of the tub.

“These are wonderful,” wrote one reviewer who titled their review “stepping on a cloud.” “Number one for me is how safe a rug is; my bathroom floor is particularly slippery. These are nice looking and so very plush. Most importantly: They stay in place. I am getting one more for my bathroom to match.”

Although this bath mat is on the thicker side, you won’t have any problems cleaning it. After several uses, the Smiry rug can go right into the washing machine, which will re-fluff it and leave it nice and clean for your next shower. People who have used it (and washed it) multiple times share that it launders well and the backing does not peel like some other options out there.

It’s not hard to see why reviewers love the Smiry rug, which is why several of them have already bought or are planning to buy more for guest bathrooms, too. Good thing the bath mat is available in eight sizes and comes in 11 colors, including classic beige and gray as well as black, red, and aqua. This particular option is 15 percent off, bringing the price down to just $14.

“This chenille bath rug is lovely under your feet. Standing on it makes my tiny bathroom feel luxurious,” wrote another who claims it “offers cloud-comfort luxury.”

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Get in on the spa-like action with the Smiry bath rug while it’s on sale at Amazon.