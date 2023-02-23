11,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Luxurious Bath Rug That’s Described as ‘Heaven’ for Your Feet

And it’s on sale for just $14 at Amazon right now.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Smiry Luxury Chenille Bath Rug
Photo:

Amazon

Anyone who sees bath time as a self-care experience needs to have a plush rug to step on post-showering. A cloth towel just won’t do, which is why you’ll never find one at a spa—and now, you won’t resort to one at home. Lucky for you, Amazon shoppers found a luxurious bathroom rug that’s soft and absorbent, and right now, is on sale for $14. 

The Smiry Chenille Bath Rug is so popular, it has earned 11,000 five-star ratings so far, granting it a top spot on Amazon’s best seller list. Some shoppers call it “a must-have for any bathroom” while others say it’s “heaven [for] your feet.”

Save 15% on Smiry Chenille Bath Rug

Smiry Luxury Chenille Bath Rug

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $16); amazon.com.

The bathroom rug is made with a woven microfiber chenille fabric that feels wonderful under-foot thanks to its plush shag design. It’s actually designed with hundreds of soft, little threads that make the rug feel super cushy as it dries your feet, even getting in between your toes. How? The high-pile rug is made with 1.18-inch strands that make it absorbent and give it that coveted cozy feeling shoppers love. 

Speaking of absorbent, shoppers confirm that the Smiry bathroom rug soaks up dripping water well and dries super fast. Read: You won’t feel like you’re stepping in a cold puddle. And because it has a PVC backing underneath, you can bet this rug will stay put, which is also an important factor for many shoppers who worry about safety and slipping out of the tub. 

“These are wonderful,” wrote one reviewer who titled their review “stepping on a cloud.” “Number one for me is how safe a rug is; my bathroom floor is particularly slippery. These are nice looking and so very plush. Most importantly: They stay in place. I am getting one more for my bathroom to match.”

Although this bath mat is on the thicker side, you won’t have any problems cleaning it. After several uses, the Smiry rug can go right into the washing machine, which will re-fluff it and leave it nice and clean for your next shower. People who have used it (and washed it) multiple times share that it launders well and the backing does not peel like some other options out there. 

It’s not hard to see why reviewers love the Smiry rug, which is why several of them have already bought or are planning to buy more for guest bathrooms, too. Good thing the bath mat is available in eight sizes and comes in 11 colors, including classic beige and gray as well as black, red, and aqua. This particular option is 15 percent off, bringing the price down to just $14.

“This chenille bath rug is lovely under your feet. Standing on it makes my tiny bathroom feel luxurious,” wrote another who claims it “offers cloud-comfort luxury.”

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Get in on the spa-like action with the Smiry bath rug while it’s on sale at Amazon.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat tout
Forget Cold Tiles! This Best-Selling Bath Rug Makes Coming Out of the Shower Feel Luxe
Commerce Photo Composite
The 7 Best Bath Mats of 2023 to Upgrade Your Bathroom
Dearfoams Women's Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper
These Ultra-Cozy Slippers That Can Be Worn Inside and Out Are on Sale for Up to 49% Off This Weekend
White Clawfoot Bathtub in bathroom with paneling
Bathtubs Are Making a Comeback—Combining Style and Self-Care
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum Tout
The Wildly Popular Robot Vacuum Over 6,200 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is 44% Off for Presidents’ Day
Shower Bench and Bath Mat
Bring Spa Vibes to Your Bathroom With This Bamboo Bench and Bath Mat Set That’s on Sale at Amazon
WonderSleep Dream Rite Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
This Memory Foam Pillow With Over 13,500 Five-Star Ratings Has a Customizable Feature for Your Best Sleep Yet
Pres Day Best Overall Sales
The 31 Best Places to Shop Presidents’ Day Sales All Weekend Long
Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra
This Wireless Bra With 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Forget They Have It on—and It’s on Sale
Amazon's Most-Loved Valentineâs Day Gifts Under Fifty Dollars tout
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most-Loved Valentine’s Day Gifts, With Ideas Starting at $4
Cozy Valentine's Day Finds Under $50 Tout
Cultivate the Ultimate Cozy Vibe for Valentine's Day With These Under-$50 Pajamas, Slippers, and Blankets
LINSY LIVING Mattress Topper Queen
This Cloud-Like Topper Is Like Buying a ‘Brand New Mattress,’ According to Amazon Shoppers—and It’s on Sale
Amazon Outlet Bathroom Organizing Finds Tout
Reorganize Your Bathroom With These Space-Saving Finds Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet, Starting at $11
Editor-Loved Hydrating Amazon Picks Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long
best bath towels
The 11 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Tout
These Self Care Tools Have Over 217,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined, and They’re Up to 56% Off at Amazon