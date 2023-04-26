Elevate Your Home With Smart Devices from Google, Blink, and More—All on Sale at Amazon

Find cameras, thermostats, and plugs starting as low as $18.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Published on April 26, 2023 08:00PM EDT

smart-home-devices-under-tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Technology is everywhere: On your phone, computer, television, etc. However, if you’re only using it for entertainment or at work, you’re missing out. There are so many helpful smart home tools that can enhance your everyday routine, including these 10 nifty devices. All of these picks will instantly upgrade your home and the best part is they’re all on sale right now. 

Believe it or not, Amazon has an entire Smart Home section designated to tech tools to elevate your living space starting as low as $18. Discover smart devices such as outdoor and indoor cameras, thermostats, and plugs under $100. Plus, there are even options ideal for spring cleaning, like robot vacuums and air quality monitors. They’re all from top brands like Google, Blink, Bose, and more—up to 79 percent off. 

Smart Home Devices at Amazon 

See what’s happening at your front door by connecting your smartphone with the Blink Video Doorbell. You’ll be alerted via your phone or Alexa device anytime the camera senses motion or when someone rings the bell. With tech-savvy features like infrared video and two-way audio, you can view and answer anyone at your door from virtually anywhere—day or night. The Blink device has earned more than 66,500 five-star ratings; shoppers love how easy the device is to set up and its ability to connect with their other smart devices. 

Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled â wired or wire-free (Black)

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $50); amazon.com

Preserve your home’s energy while keeping it at a comfortable temperature with the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat. The Google device can control your heating and cooling from near and afar after logging into the app and pairing it with any smartphone or laptop. It also has a smart-saving feature that automatically stops air conditioning and heating  when you’re not home—just add in your schedule on the app. It even sends you scheduling suggestions for ways to lower your energy costs. An added bonus? You can leave your house with peace of mind thanks to the built-in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) monitoring that automatically notifies you of any noticeable changes. 

Google Nest Thermostat

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $130); amazon.com

This Amazon smart plug is a popular choice among shoppers, securing more than 446,200 five-star ratings. The device instantly elevates your home in just minutes. Simply insert the plug into any outlet, connect the device with your Amazon Alexa, and control your appliances with the push of a button. It even takes audible commands like, “Hey Alexa, turn on the TV.” You can change your home’s lighting, schedule your morning coffee, and turn on or off your other devices from anywhere. One shopper even wrote, “This smart plug has changed my life.” 

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com

Save water and money with this best-selling water sensor that can detect drips and leaks throughout your home. Get alerted via the mobile app when your dishwasher, laundry unit, basement, or other possible flood areas have unusual water activity. Plus, if you’re home and not connected to WiFi, the sensors will sound off an alarm to check. Go on vacation or leave the house knowing you can remotely keep track of the 10 sensors throughout your home. One shopper wrote, “This $50 product saved me thousands of dollars in repairs!” 

Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3 Pack, Water Leak Detector 100dB Adjustable Alarm and App Alerts, Leak and Drip Alert with Email, Wireless Detector for Home, Basement(Not Support 5G WiFi)

Amazon

To buy: $47 (was $55); amazon.com.

Keep your floors spotless without having to pull out the clunky corded vacuum with this robot self-charging cleaner. It does the work for you and is currently 79 percent off. The voice-controlled vacuum can be connected to any Amazon or Google device, as well as through the Okp app. The robot vacuum can be used on carpet or hardwood floors, and features various cleaning modes to tackle everything from tight corners to a large living room space. Plus, its compact design can easily slide under furniture and be stored away neatly.

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with 2000Pa Strong Suction Voice Control for Hardfloor and Carpet,Blue

Amazon

To buy: $92 (was $443); amazon.com

Interested in finding even more smart home finds to upgrade your home? Keep scrolling for more deals with prices all under $100 at Amazon. 

Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch Works with Alexa and Google Home, UL Certified, No Hub Required,white

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $23); amazon.com.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $70); amazon.com.

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera | Rotating indoor plug-in smart security camera, two-way audio, HD video, motion detection, Works with Alexa (White)

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof), Midnight Blue

Amazon

To buy: $95 (was $119); amazon.com.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com.

