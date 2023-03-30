This Renter-Approved Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer Magically Creates Extra Storage—and It's on Sale for $40

It adds up to six extra rows of shelving to any door.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
March 30, 2023

Smart Design Over The Door Organizer for Storage
Finding space for everything in your home is a puzzle most everyone is familiar with—however, renters are particularly well-versed in the struggle. Whether you’re renting a home or apartment, construction limitations lead to the search for creative renter-friendly, space-saving solutions that will help you keep your deposit. A non-permanent way to create more space, the Smart Design Over-the-Door Organizer adds storage to even the smallest of pantries—and it’s on sale for 23 percent off. 

Not every door is the same size, so the organizer is adjustable. It’s 6.7 inches deep and 18.5 inches wide, and the length extends up to 62.3 inches. The heavy-duty plastic baskets can hold everything from spices to cleaning supplies and offer up to six extra shelves of storage space. The baskets are 5.5 inches deep and can hold a wide variety of home and pantry staples. 

Smart Design Over The Door Organizer for Storage

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $52); amazon.com.

The unit quickly screws together and requires no drilling or hammering, meaning it won’t leave holes in the door. The organizer stays in place with over-the-door hangers and resin stabilizing brackets to keep it from moving every time the door opens. However, the organizer does come with a wall-mounting kit and can be permanently set up in the kitchen, bathroom, craft room, garage, or where you need more storage space.

The renter-approved storage organizer has over 11,800 five-star ratings. One shopper who was looking to utilize as much space as possible in their small apartment wrote that the organizer “fits just fine” on their small, 20-inch-wide door. The compact organizer makes use of the narrow space, and according to the reviewer, “The baskets are supported at their center, making them nice and level—no sagging baskets!”

You can never have too much storage space, and the Smart Design Over-the-Door Organizer  takes advantage of the oft-forgotten space on the back of your doors. For a limited time, purchase this simple, renter-friendly hack for 23 percent off on Amazon.

