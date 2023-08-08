Sleeping in Over the Weekend May Be Hurting Your Gut Health, Study Finds

A more regular sleep-wake schedule could be another key to better gut health.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023
irregular-sleep-GettyImages-1336945632
Photo:

Anna Blazhuk/Getty Images

After a long week of waking up at the crack of dawn to get to work on time or the kids out the door, the only thing anyone wants to do is sleep in on the weekends. But as good as it feels, catching a few extra hours of shut-eye on Saturday and Sunday mornings isn't actually the best sleep habit for your health. In fact, it could be wreaking some havoc on the health of your gut microbiome, according to new research. 

A study from King’s College London, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, found a link between irregular sleep schedules and negative gut health consequences. Even seemingly small shift in sleep patterns, like waking up early by an alarm clock during weekdays and waking up later naturally on weekends, can impact biological rhythms and metabolism—and potentially even negatively alter gut bacterial species.

The study, comprised of nearly 1,000 adults, compared the blood, stool, and gut bacteria of participants who kept regular sleep schedules (i.e. they went to bed and woke up at consistent times every day of the week) and those who did not. 

"Researchers found that just a 90-minute difference in the timing of the midpoint of sleep—the halfway point between sleep time and wake-up time—is associated with differences in gut microbiome composition," reported King's College London on the study.

"We know that major disruptions in sleep, such as shift work, can have a profound impact on your health. This is the first study to show that even small differences in sleep timings across the week seems to be linked to differences in gut bacterial species," said the study's senior author Wendy Hall, PhD, reader in nutritional sciences at King's College School of Life Course & Population Sciences.

The research noted that having social jet-lag—the shifts in our personal circadian rhythms when our sleeping schedules fluctuate between workdays and off-days—led to less gut-friendly diet choices, such as more sugary drinks and fewer fruits and veggies, which can impact the microbiome significantly. In fact, many of the markers in these socially jet-lagged participants were markers for negative health outcomes such as inflammation, metabolic health, and cardiovascular risk.

"Some of these associations were linked to dietary differences, but our data also indicate that other, as yet unknown, factors may be involved," Hall said. "We need intervention trials to find out whether improving sleep time consistency can lead to beneficial changes in the gut microbiome and related health outcomes." 

So, what does this mean for the average person? For the sake of your internal body clock and healthy gut bacteria, try to wake up at the same time every day of the week, as often as you can (or at least not to change your routine up too much). The more regular your wake-up time, the better your body will become at getting tired and falling asleep at the same time each night. Keep a consistent bedtime routine, a favorable sleep environment (comfy, extra-dark, and cool), and watch the afternoon caffeine to help you sleep better.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
sleep-better-GettyImages-1466955108
These 8 Morning and Daytime Habits Will Help You Sleep Better at Night
gut-mental-health-GettyImages-1387052907
Your Gut Health and Mental Health Are Closely Linked—Here’s How to Boost Them Both
Women Sleeping in Bed
Sleeping In on the Weekends Might Actually Be Really Bad for You
gut-health-GettyImages-1296183945
8 Everyday Ways to Improve Your Gut Health Naturally
Foods That Help You Sleep: bowl of cherries on a pedestal
10 Foods to Eat for Better Sleep (That Aren't Chamomile Tea)
health-benefits-of-soy-milk-GettyImages-1454921269
Soy Milk Is Great for You: 7 Science-Backed Benefits of This Popular Dairy Swap
preboitic-foods-GettyImages-1250426422
10 Prebiotic Foods to Eat on Repeat for Better Gut Health
signs-of-inflammation-GettyImages-1488400941
5 Subtle Signs of Inflammation Not to Ignore, According to Doctors
foods-for-menopause-GettyImages-1356995836
10 Nourishing Foods to Eat to Support Your Body Through Menopause
revenge-bedtime-procrastination-GettyImages-1346840726
How to Break the Cycle of Revenge Bedtime Procrastination and Get Yourself to Sleep
causes-of-gut-inflamation-GettyImages-1438665191
What's Causing Your Gut Inflammation? These Common Triggers Might Be to Blame
workout-menstrual-cycle-GettyImages-1257067469
Want to Try Syncing Your Workouts to Your Menstrual Cycle? Here's Where to Start
ideal-time-for-dinner-GettyImages-1138159915
Is It Healthier to Eat an Early Dinner? RDs Explain How to Find the Best Dinner Time for You
insomnia-reasons-GettyImages-1128929185
8 Likely Reasons Why You Can't Sleep, Even Though You're So Tired
get-enough-sleep-GettyImages-1428102661
All the Reasons Why Getting Enough Sleep Is Essential for Your Health
wind-down-for-sleep-activities-GettyImages-1181251384
10 Things You Can Do Before Bed to Sleep Better at Night, According to Sleep MDs