The Popular Cooling Sheets That ‘Feel So Refreshing’ for Hot Sleepers Are on Sale for $30

People who live in hot climates love ‘em, too.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on August 6, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Cooling bed sheets are a must for anyone who lives in a warm climate or happens to be an uncontrollably hot sleeper. Why? They’re one of the most economical ways to stay cool in the summer come bedtime, and right now you can score this highly-popular sheet set on sale for just $30. 

The Sleep Zone Cooling Bed Sheet Set delivers the best of both worlds by staying cool in the summer, yet cozy in the winter. Read: You can use it all year long. And it’s just one of many reasons why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with them. 

Amazon SLEEP ZONE Super Soft Cooling King Bed Sheets Set 4 Piece

Amazon

These sheets are made with a brushed microfiber fabric that’s known for its lightweight feel and moisture-wicking abilities, which simply means it’ll draw the sweat away from your body to keep you comfortable. According to the brand, the sheets are also designed with Nanotex technology that dries sheets quickly and regulates temperature to deliver ideal comfort. 

The breathable sheets also have a “buttery soft” feel that’s pleasant on the skin. Plus, shoppers love its silky finish that gives the sheets an elegant look when spread up on the bed. It’s another reason why people say their bed has “luxe cozy hotel vibes” while others confirm the sheets “feel like high-end, expensive ones.” And because reviewers say these launder well, you can sleep with them over and over without pilling or loose ends.

The sheet set comes with the essentials to outfit your bed, including a flat and a fitted sheet that’s designed with deep pockets to accommodate plush mattresses. You’ll also get two pillowcases to sleep on or use as accent pillows. It comes in 24 colors options, including this moody blue, gray, and white, and comes in sizes ranging from full to king. 

It’s not hard to see why the sheets have earned more than 9,400 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who swear they “feel so refreshing.”

One person who was initially nervous about the cooling bedding was pleasantly surprised when the sheets felt cool to the touch. “They’re so silky soft and super cooling all night long,” they wrote. “These are the only sheets I will ever buy.”

Another reviewer who originally bought the sheets after their husband complained about sleeping hot wrote, “They are the only sheets he likes to sleep on (me too!). I wash them and put them right back on the bed. They have held up amazingly well, still look brand new, and they do keep you cooler.”

Can’t wait to sleep cool the rest of the summer? Grab these breathable bed sheets while they’re on sale for just $30. And be sure to check out some other top-selling cooling bed sheets on Amazon. 

LuxClub Bamboo Sheet Set

Amazon LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set, Bamboo Sheets Queen Size

Amazon

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet

Amazon

California Design Den Sheet Set

Amazon California Design Den 4 Piece Queen Size Sheet Set - 100%

Amazon

Mellanni Cooling Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Mellanni King Size Sheets - 4 Piece Iconic Collection Bedding

Amazon

Cosy House Luxury Bamboo Sheet Set

Amazon Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets - Blend of Rayon

Amazon
