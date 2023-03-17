These Sleep-Themed Candles Are ‘Perfect’ Hacks for Early Mornings and ‘Relaxing’ Nights, and They’re 50% Off

You have just two more days to grab them for $10 a piece.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Published on March 17, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Ulta Sleep Candles Sale
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Everyone generally falls under two categories when it comes to sleep habits: You’re either the type who has trouble falling—or staying—asleep, or the type who hits the snooze button 20 times before begrudgingly waking up and starting your day. No matter the sleeper (or non-sleeper) you relate to most, we found two simple solutions to help you wake or help you sleep—and they’re 50 percent off for just two more days. 

Right now, in celebration of Sleep Awareness Week, you can give your mornings or nights a boost with the slumber-themed Ulta Beauty Collection candles for just $10 through March 18. The shopper-favorite Sleep Tight Scented Soy Blend Candle and Wake Up Scented Soy Blend Candle are both formulated with fragrances to relax or stimulate your senses. They come in sizable 15-ounce jars, making for elongated burn times that last for hours, along with three wicks to light so the scent is powerful enough to fill a room.

Sleep Tight Scented Soy Blend Candle

Ulta

To buy: $10 (was $20); ulta.com.

The Ulta Beauty Collection Sleep Tight Scented Soy Blend Candle combines Patchouli with calming lavender essential oils, and is meant to be lit during those nighttime wind-down hours when your mind is racing, but your body should be relaxing. Shoppers praised the candle’s fragrance, with one person describing it as “the best smelling candle ever” and their “favorite.” Another person noted that it’s “just so relaxing and fresh,” while a third agreed, adding that they “wish [they] could buy a bottle of it,” saying that they “would spray it on everything.”

Wake Up Scented Soy Blend Candle

Ulta

To buy: $10 (was $20); ulta.com.

If you need a pick-me-up that stimulates the senses before your morning coffee, grab the Wake Up Scented Soy Blend Candle. Its refreshing scent combines energizing grapefruit, orange peel, and black pepper essential oils. Light the candle when you wake to fill your space with invigorating citrus and spice. One shopper says it’s “perfect for [their] early mornings,” and provides a “light, pleasant scent” for their office space. 

At just $10 each right now, grab the Ulta Beauty Collection Sleep Tight Scented Soy Blend Candle and Wake Up Scented Soy Blend Candle while they’re still on sale to help you set the mood in your home, any time of day.

