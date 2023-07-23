These Stylish and Comfortable Skorts Have Thousands of Five-Star Ratings and They’re All Under $35 at Amazon

Summer is in full swing and there are so many outdoor events and activities to take part in. If you’re on the hunt for pieces that are both functional and stylish during the warm weather months, look no further. We’ve got you covered with 10 popular skort options that are under $35 and have scored thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon.

Get ready to serve looks on and off the tennis court with these comfortable and stylish finds from Amazon’s Fashion section. Whether you’re playing sports, hiking outdoors, or running errands, there are several sporty and casual picks that can instantly elevate your everyday look.

The best part? Many options are on sale or have coupons available, so you can score up to 52 percent off.

Popular Skorts Under $35 at Amazon

This best-selling athletic skort with more than 9,500 five-star ratings is currently on sale with an additional coupon available, giving it a discounted price of $25. Made with a versatile fabric that is quick drying and moisture resistant, the popular skort can be worn comfortably for any sort of outdoor activity. And thanks to the skort's comfortable and cooling material, several shoppers have dubbed it as the “perfect summer skort” to wear on hot sunny days. Plus, it’s available in 40 different colors and patterns so you can find your perfect match.

Ekouaer Active Performance Lightweight Skort

Amazon

An easy way to dress up a basic tank or tee? Pair it with this pleated tennis skort that adds a fun flare to your look. Whether you’re golfing on the greens or out at lunch with friends, this skort is perfect to wear for a variety of occasions. The elastic-lined waist and spandex-blend material comfortably stretches to your body’s shape, allowing you to move freely. Plus, its flowy back gives you plenty of space to breathe on hotter days and there are three different pockets for you to store your phone, keys, or earbuds. One shopper wrote, “This is truly a great addition to any wardrobe.”

Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skort

Amazon

Grab your sunscreen and get ready to head out and about in this popular outdoor skort that’s on sale starting at just $19. Not only is the skort lightweight and water-repellant, but it’s also made with UPF50 to keep the skin beneath protected when you’re out in the sun. The skort features a comfortable nylon material that absorbs moisture and protects from stains, making it perfect for camping, exercising, or for everyday wear. One shopper wrote how it even “handles the heat of the summer in Texas really well.” Dress it up or down with sneakers and a t-shirt, or sandals and a button-down blouse.

Willit Outdoor Skort

Amazon

Want to see even more popular skorts under $35? Continue scrolling for other stylish and comfortable finds with many discounted picks up to 52 percent off at Amazon.

