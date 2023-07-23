Style Clothing These Stylish and Comfortable Skorts Have Thousands of Five-Star Ratings and They’re All Under $35 at Amazon Choose from 10 sporty, sweet, and sleek picks up to 52 percent off. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 23, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Summer is in full swing and there are so many outdoor events and activities to take part in. If you’re on the hunt for pieces that are both functional and stylish during the warm weather months, look no further. We’ve got you covered with 10 popular skort options that are under $35 and have scored thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. Get ready to serve looks on and off the tennis court with these comfortable and stylish finds from Amazon’s Fashion section. Whether you’re playing sports, hiking outdoors, or running errands, there are several sporty and casual picks that can instantly elevate your everyday look. The best part? Many options are on sale or have coupons available, so you can score up to 52 percent off. Popular Skorts Under $35 at Amazon Ekouaer Active Performance Lightweight Skort, $25 with coupon (was $30) Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skort, $30 (was $36) Willit Outdoor Skort, from $19 with coupon (was $31) Arctix Active Skort, $20 (was $40) Santiny Pleated Tennis and Golf Skort, $28 (was $34) Baleaf Tennis and Golf High Waisted Skort, $29 (was $36) Ekouaer Active Performance Skort, $27 with coupon (was $29) Ewedoos High Waisted Tennis Skort, $20 (was $24) Little Donkey Andy Active Performance Skort, $30 with coupon (was $40) Oyamiki Athletic Skort, $24 with coupon (was $28) The Drybar Blow-Drying Brush That Delivers ‘Salon Level Results’ Is Still on Sale for Its Amazon Prime Day Price This best-selling athletic skort with more than 9,500 five-star ratings is currently on sale with an additional coupon available, giving it a discounted price of $25. Made with a versatile fabric that is quick drying and moisture resistant, the popular skort can be worn comfortably for any sort of outdoor activity. And thanks to the skort's comfortable and cooling material, several shoppers have dubbed it as the “perfect summer skort” to wear on hot sunny days. Plus, it’s available in 40 different colors and patterns so you can find your perfect match. Ekouaer Active Performance Lightweight Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $25 An easy way to dress up a basic tank or tee? Pair it with this pleated tennis skort that adds a fun flare to your look. Whether you’re golfing on the greens or out at lunch with friends, this skort is perfect to wear for a variety of occasions. The elastic-lined waist and spandex-blend material comfortably stretches to your body’s shape, allowing you to move freely. Plus, its flowy back gives you plenty of space to breathe on hotter days and there are three different pockets for you to store your phone, keys, or earbuds. One shopper wrote, “This is truly a great addition to any wardrobe.” Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $30 Grab your sunscreen and get ready to head out and about in this popular outdoor skort that’s on sale starting at just $19. Not only is the skort lightweight and water-repellant, but it’s also made with UPF50 to keep the skin beneath protected when you’re out in the sun. The skort features a comfortable nylon material that absorbs moisture and protects from stains, making it perfect for camping, exercising, or for everyday wear. One shopper wrote how it even “handles the heat of the summer in Texas really well.” Dress it up or down with sneakers and a t-shirt, or sandals and a button-down blouse. Willit Outdoor Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $19 Want to see even more popular skorts under $35? Continue scrolling for other stylish and comfortable finds with many discounted picks up to 52 percent off at Amazon. Arctix Active Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $20 Santiny Pleated Tennis and Golf Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $28 Baleaf Tennis and Golf High Waisted Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $29 Ekouaer Active Performance Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $27 Ewedoos High Waisted Tennis Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $20 Little Donkey Andy Active Performance Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Oyamiki Athletic Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $24