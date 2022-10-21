The temperatures may have dropped, but we're not giving up our dreamy dresses just yet. As a matter of fact, maxi dresses are great transitional pieces. If you're working on your seasonal wardrobe rotations, there's one style in particular that Nordstrom shoppers can't stop adding to their carts: the Skims Lounge Ribbed Long Sleeve Maxi Dress.

Known for its wide range of figure-enhancing and flattering shapewear and underwear, the editor-loved brand replicated its success with this simple yet chic fall maxi dress you’ll want to wear again and again. The blend of modal and spandex gives the ribbed piece its coveted stretch and super soft, “cozy” texture that customers say feels like wearing a “second skin.” The square neckline complements the long sleeves, for a comfortable and stylish fit. The dress comes in sizes XX-small to 4X and is available in must-have neutral colors like light marble gray, heather gray, and black onyx.

Nordstrom

To buy: $88; nordstrom.com.

A layer-friendly maxi style like this simplifies dressing for the unpredictable colder weather—the gorgeous head-turning silhouette that "fits like a glove" doesn't hurt either. Nordstrom shoppers wear the streamlined Lounge Ribbed Maxi Dress on repeat, from kicking back at home to going on routine Target runs. According to one reviewer, the dress "hugs all your curves but isn't tight or uncomfortable" and doesn't "bunch at the waist," keeping its "super sleek" appeal.

Another shopper wrote that the dress "feels like you barely have anything on," making it comfortable to wear all day long. Some reviewers commented on the dress's bust area being slightly transparent, but noted that they fixed the minor issue by styling a full coverage or sports bra underneath.

A third customer enamored by the design was initially hesitant to buy the dress "because of the price," but eventually changed their mind, declaring, "I'm so glad I finally went for it." They added that they love the style’s versatility. "It’s easily become one of my favorite items I own, and I like how you can dress it up or down."

If you're working on updating your wardrobe with functional and cozy items for fall, you can't go wrong with the popular Skims Lounge Ribbed Long Sleeve Maxi Dress. Shop it at Nordstrom for $88.