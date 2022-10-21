Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable, It Feels Like a ‘Second Skin’ Cozy up in this layering-friendly style. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 04:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom The temperatures may have dropped, but we're not giving up our dreamy dresses just yet. As a matter of fact, maxi dresses are great transitional pieces. If you're working on your seasonal wardrobe rotations, there's one style in particular that Nordstrom shoppers can't stop adding to their carts: the Skims Lounge Ribbed Long Sleeve Maxi Dress. Known for its wide range of figure-enhancing and flattering shapewear and underwear, the editor-loved brand replicated its success with this simple yet chic fall maxi dress you’ll want to wear again and again. The blend of modal and spandex gives the ribbed piece its coveted stretch and super soft, “cozy” texture that customers say feels like wearing a “second skin.” The square neckline complements the long sleeves, for a comfortable and stylish fit. The dress comes in sizes XX-small to 4X and is available in must-have neutral colors like light marble gray, heather gray, and black onyx. Nordstrom To buy: $88; nordstrom.com. A layer-friendly maxi style like this simplifies dressing for the unpredictable colder weather—the gorgeous head-turning silhouette that "fits like a glove" doesn't hurt either. Nordstrom shoppers wear the streamlined Lounge Ribbed Maxi Dress on repeat, from kicking back at home to going on routine Target runs. According to one reviewer, the dress "hugs all your curves but isn't tight or uncomfortable" and doesn't "bunch at the waist," keeping its "super sleek" appeal. RELATED: I've Worn This Versatile Exercise Dress Everywhere From Brunch to Kayaking Another shopper wrote that the dress "feels like you barely have anything on," making it comfortable to wear all day long. Some reviewers commented on the dress's bust area being slightly transparent, but noted that they fixed the minor issue by styling a full coverage or sports bra underneath. A third customer enamored by the design was initially hesitant to buy the dress "because of the price," but eventually changed their mind, declaring, "I'm so glad I finally went for it." They added that they love the style’s versatility. "It’s easily become one of my favorite items I own, and I like how you can dress it up or down." If you're working on updating your wardrobe with functional and cozy items for fall, you can't go wrong with the popular Skims Lounge Ribbed Long Sleeve Maxi Dress. Shop it at Nordstrom for $88. More Must-Shop Deals Stay Cozy With This Elevated—and On-Sale—Sweater Top That Can Be Worn to Holiday Parties, Work, and More This Rich, Hydrating Rose Mask Revived My Dry, Thirsty Skin Overnight This Best-Selling Mesh Laundry Bag Set Is the Key to Keeping Delicates Looking Like New—and It’s Just $9 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit