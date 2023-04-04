These ‘Supremely Comfortable’ Flared Pants Feel Like Leggings, and They’re on Sale for Just $27

In case you haven’t heard, flared leggings are back and better than ever. Thousands of shoppers are loving the year-round athleisure look, so if you’re searching for an affordable option, it’s time to shop. That’s because these popular tapered legging-like pants are currently on sale starting at just $27.

The Skechers Go Walk Pants are soft, stretchy, and easy to wear no matter where you’re headed. You can effortlessly throw them on and dress them up with your outfit or go casual while still enjoying how you look and feel. The best part is these stylish, athletic pants are up to 45 percent off on Amazon.

The Go Walk Pants are created with a flexible nylon and spandex fabric that is breathable like cotton and feels smooth to the touch, according to the brand. The blend also delivers a lightweight and comfy fit thanks to its four-way stretch material that can bend with your body in all directions.

Not only are these pants great for lounging, running errands, or working out, they’re also perfect for trips. The Go Walk Pants delivers UV protection for outdoor exploring and is moisture-wicking, so you can move knowing the fabric will keep you cool. Plus, the pants are also wrinkle-resistant, making them ideal for packing. Many shoppers noted how they travel well, take up little to no space, and look nice straight out of their luggage.

The elastic waistband offers stretch and has a mid-rise design with enough compression to prevent it from rolling down, according to shoppers. The pants have a straight leg that tapers off into a slight flare and falls just above the ankle, giving it a fun twist on the classic.

An extra bonus? They have two side pockets and two back pockets to hold all the essentials. They’re available in petite, regular, and tall sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Plus, the pants come in 14 colors, so you can have a different one for every occasion. Wear them with your favorite sneakers and slouchy tee for an everyday outfit, or go with a blouse and slip-ons for a more elevated look.

With more than 3,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s easy to see why the versatile pant is a shopper favorite. The leggings have even been described as “supremely comfortable” and “the best pants ever.”

“I am 67 years old and don’t like the super-tight legging style athletic pants,” wrote one shopper who confirms these are stretchy, yet relaxed. “I love these pants and have ordered other colors since getting my first pair.”

Another shopper added how they make the perfect daily pants. “I am in love with these ‘walking’ pants, though I think they should be named ‘living pants’ because I live in them,” they wrote. “[The pants are] so flattering, well made, and comfortable… they are literally the perfect pair of daily, hang-out, walk around, out-and-about pants.”

Ready to mix up your spring style with these popular athletic pants? Shop the seasonal sale before it’s over at Amazon.