Just When I Thought I Had Every Organizer, This TikTok Hack Made My Jaw Drop

I thought I knew every organization hack there was, up, down, backwards, and sideways—and then I stumbled upon Anni Vanderbeek’s TikTok about how she organizes her closet. I kid you not, my jaw dropped. I’ve written plenty of stories about organizers. I mean, I literally wrote a love letter to an Amazon battery organizer, and I’ve even worked with a professional organizer to revamp my closet, shelling out for expensive storage solutions, like a Container Store closet system. But this TikToker’s 53-second clip from her “Unnecessary Pleasures” series made me realize that despite every clear, acrylic box I own, I’ve still got a lot to learn. And this off-the-beaten-track method of organizing bathing suits is definitely a necessary pleasure, if I say so myself.

If you’ve ever read up on the art of organizing—and truly, it is an art—then you already know those few quintessential tips that every professional organizer gives. But this is one I haven’t heard before: Storing each bathing suit in its own see-through mesh bag. How did I not think of this myself?

Sinzip 12-Piece Zipper Mesh Pouch

Amazon

This hack is genius, and best of all, it’s also only $17 for a 12-pack of these. No paying a professional, and no thousands of dollars spent on complex storage solutions. All you need is a simple pack of see-through mesh pouches.

A 12-pack of these organizers comes in three size options, including A5 (that’s 9 inches by 4.5 inches), B6 (9.8 inches by 7 inches), and then, assorted sizes. Each pouch is flexible, durable, tear-proof, and most importantly of all, made of nylon mesh, so they’re see-through.

Each bathing suit is stored in its own mesh bag, but because it’s clear enough, you can see what’s inside—no label required. Although, I don’t blame you if you use one anyway, because I, too, am a label queen. Pouches come in funky color combinations like pink and blue, blue and yellow, beige and orange, and even black leopard. Personally, I prefer a neutral aesthetic, so I bought these in black, white, and gray.

Clever bathing suit storage hack aside, I also find them to be versatile enough for other organizational pain points, too. These pouches can also be used to easily organize office supplies, various paperwork, coupons, makeup, jewelry, USB cables, toiletries, passports while traveling, and so much more. In fact, I think I’ll buy two more packs in different hues for a color-coded solution to bills and receipts organization.

