Keep Your Small Kitchen Tidy and Clutter-Free With This Clever, Space-Saving Cutting Board—and It's on Sale

No counter space, no problem.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cutting Board with Collapsible Containers and Graters
Photo:

Amazon

More often than not, there never seems to be enough counter space in our kitchens. With toaster ovens, coffee makers, and other gadgets taking up valuable real estate, it's crucial to maximize your kitchen layout with clever tools designed to save space and keep your counters clutter-free. That's precisely why Amazon shoppers have flocked to the ingenious Simpli Better Bamboo Cutting Board.

The multifunctional "small kitchen lifesaver" is no ordinary cutting board. Simpli Better's box design is equipped with a sturdy bamboo top outfitted with juice grooves and indented handles. The cutting board includes four collapsible, stackable, and microwave-safe storage containers with snap-on lids, five interchangeable graters that fit directly over the drop slot, and a hand safeguard. 

Slice or chop your ingredients and neatly pile them into one of the expandable bins using the drop slot to keep your recipes organized and your workspace clear. The cutting board should be hand-washed after use, but everything else can be tossed in the dishwasher.

Save 15% on the Simpli Better Bamboo Cutting Board

Cutting Board with Collapsible Containers and Graters

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $65); amazon.com.

According to one five-star reviewer, the Simpli Better cutting board makes "it so easy to chop up the ingredients" for meals and "have a place for them without having to put them in the sink or on the stove." They added, "I'm so happy that I can finally cook a good meal again, even with the smallest of kitchens."

The compact device was praised by another shopper who bought the cutting board to use in their camper. "The drawers make it very convenient to slice multiple items," they noted. "Usually, I had a cutting board, a strainer, and a bowl out to do this job. Now all I need is this board."

For a third customer, it was the perfect solution for "messy helpers" in their kitchen. "I used to spend a lot of time cleaning up after others when they cooked, and this cutting board helps keep the prep area clean and organized. No more piles of dishes and containers or food left over on the counter."

Make meal prepping a breeze with help from the nifty Simpli Better Bamboo Cutting Board. Right now, you can grab it on sale at Amazon for $55.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Vegamour Gro Full Routine Kit Tout
Quick! This Never-On-Sale Hair Care Line Was Magic for My Hair Loss, and It’s 40% Off Today Only
Vuori Sweatsuit Review Tout
These Super Soft Joggers Are My New Daily Uniform, and The Matching Top is So Flattering
Scent Lab tout
I'm Obsessed With This Personalizable Candle Brand That Uses AI to Find Your Perfect Scent
Related Articles
Pres Day: Storage & Organization Deals Tout
34 Presidents’ Day Storage and Organization Deals to Help You Bust Clutter on a Budget
Clever Home Decor Storage Freelance Piece tout
15 Clever Home Organizers With Nifty Storage Areas to Keep Your Home Tidy—Starting at $14
wood cutting boards
The 9 Best Wood Cutting Boards of 2023
Space-Saving Pantry Solutions Tout
These 15 Space-Saving Storage Solutions Are Key for Having a Tidy Pantry—All Under $30
chef's hat: culinary-school-tips
10 Life-Changing Lessons I Learned at Culinary School That Every Home Cook Should Know
vertical-storage-ideas-GettyImages-1310263880
12 Vertical Storage Ideas to Make Your Space Feel Less Cluttered
Clever Kitchen Ideas to Steal from Insta-Famous Organizers
7-best-graters-of-2022-test-tout
The 7 Best Graters of 2023, According to Our Tests
Commerce Photo Composite
The 50 Best Gifts for Foodies in 2023
BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket
Over 5,600 Shoppers Love This Best-Selling Colander With a Genius Feature That Makes It Fit Any Sink
Mixing bowls
The 30 Best Kitchen Essentials on Amazon With Insanely Good Reviews
5 Best Food Processors of 2022, According to Our Tests-Social
The 5 Best Food Processors of 2023, According to Our Tests
thanksgiving-prep-realsimple-GettyImages-1342817784
Thanksgiving Organization Ideas That’ll Make Your Holiday Prep Even Easier
StoveShelf 30" Length Black Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove
This Ingenious Magnetic Shelf Is the Small Kitchen Storage Solution You Didn't Know You Needed
Best Dish Drying Racks
The 9 Best Dish Drying Racks of 2023
Organised Pantry Items With Variety of Nonperishable Food Staples And Preserved Foods in Jars On Kitchen Shelf.
The Key to Making Healthier Food Choices? Smart Kitchen Organization—Here's Where to Start