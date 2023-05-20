10,000 Shoppers Bought This Spill-Proof Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Cold for 24 Hours—and It’s Just $30

Ice cubes stay frozen inside for over a day.

Published on May 20, 2023

Spill-Proof Tumbler Tout
Always having a water bottle on hand is the easiest way to keep cool during the summer. The first step for a refreshing drink is a base of ice (hot tip: decorative ice molds elevate any beverage), of course. But, once you’ve made your hydrating drink, you want it to stay cold, and that's where the Simple Modern 40-Ounce Tumbler comes in. The best-selling tumbler has been purchased over 10,000 times, and for good reason: It keeps ice from melting no matter how hot it is outside.

The tumbler comes with a built-in ergonomic handle and matching lid and straw—all for just $30. Designed for use on the go, the tall tumbler tapers at the bottom to fit in your car’s cup holder. It’s available in 13 trendy colors including trendy picks like blush, forest green, lavender, and mint. With a modern design, the monochrome tumbler’s lid and straw match perfectly for a sleek look. 

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

There’s nothing worse than whipping up a cold drink only to have the ice cubes immediately melt and condense on your cup in the summer heat. But this tumbler's double insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for up to a day. One five-star reviewer even noted, “I can fill the bottom with ice in the morning, and the ice is still there the next morning even after several refills and 24 hours of use.”

The tumbler is BPA-free, so you don’t have to worry that harmful toxins might leak into your beverage. The durable stainless steel also makes the cup dishwasher-safe and easy to keep clean. Another five-star reviewer loves the convenience of popping the tumbler in the dishwasher as it makes it “so easy to clean.” The shopper also confirmed that the tumbler will “not leak if tipped over” aside from a couple of drops from the straw if the straw is in, meaning it keeps messes to a minimum. 

This is especially great to know, because with large tumblers, you might be concerned that the lid won’t stay on in the event of a spill. Luckily, the lid’s quarter-turn technology keeps it firmly in place and keeps your beverage safe inside and insulated. 

Keep your beverages ice-cold all summer long and stay hydrated with the Simple Modern 40-Ounce Tumbler, available at Amazon for $30.

