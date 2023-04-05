Home This Best-Selling Countertop Ice Maker Delivers Perfect Cubes Every Time—and It's on Sale for $76 The machine makes cubes in as little as six minutes. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Unless you’re a year-round iced coffee fiend like me, your beverage temperature might be more dictated by the seasons: hot drinks in the winter and cold in the summer. When the temperatures rise, so will your ice needs, and constantly refilling molds or buying heavy bags of ice can get pesky. Countertop ice makers, however, are a great investment as the summer ramps up for cold drinks. Amazon’s best-selling appliance, the Silonn Countertop Ice Maker, is an affordable splurge because it’s on sale with a coupon for $76. The portable machine has a durable handle, making it easy to set up an at-home drink station for entertaining. The highly-efficient device can make up to 27 pounds of ice in 24 hours, which amounts to about nine ice cubes every seven minutes. Amazon To buy: $76 with coupon (was $116); amazon.com. The stainless steel maker looks sleek in any kitchen, and its dimensions of 12 by 9 by 12 inches make it compact enough to avoid taking up precious countertop space. It’s smaller than others on the market, which is ideal for small kitchens and two-person households. Making ice with the machine is simple: pour water into the portable ice maker, press the on button, and select the size of ice cubes you want (small or large). When it's time to clean the machine, that’s easy to do thanks to its self-cleaning function—simply hold the on/off button for five seconds for the 15-minute cleaning timer to kick in. Decorative Ice Molds Improve Everything I Drink—Here Are 8 to Start Your Collection, All Under $15 Not every refrigerator comes with a built-in ice maker, but they often require lots of maintenance. One five-star reviewer’s freezer stopped working and immediately placed an order for the countertop machine. “Within six minutes, the first cubes appeared.” The customer noted, “When the basket was full, it stopped making cubes. [It made] enough cubes for four 8-ounce glasses filled to the top.” Another reviewer appreciates that the “unit recycles the melted ice,” and that “it makes ice fast.” The sleek Silonn Countertop Ice Maker makes it easy to have fresh ice cubes on hand. Get the best-selling ice maker on sale for $40 off with a coupon at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Move Over Lip Gloss, This $9 Tinted Lip Oil Delivers High Shine and Is Packed With Hydrating Ingredients Another Traveler Stopped Me in the Airport to Ask About My Duffel Bag That Starts at $23 at Amazon Backdrop's Wallpaper Collection Is Just as Swoon-Worthy as Its Paint