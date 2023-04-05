This Best-Selling Countertop Ice Maker Delivers Perfect Cubes Every Time—and It's on Sale for $76

Unless you’re a year-round iced coffee fiend like me, your beverage temperature might be more dictated by the seasons: hot drinks in the winter and cold in the summer. When the temperatures rise, so will your ice needs, and constantly refilling molds or buying heavy bags of ice can get pesky. Countertop ice makers, however, are a great investment as the summer ramps up for cold drinks.

Amazon’s best-selling appliance, the Silonn Countertop Ice Maker, is an affordable splurge because it’s on sale with a coupon for $76. The portable machine has a durable handle, making it easy to set up an at-home drink station for entertaining. The highly-efficient device can make up to 27 pounds of ice in 24 hours, which amounts to about nine ice cubes every seven minutes.

To buy: $76 with coupon (was $116); amazon.com.

The stainless steel maker looks sleek in any kitchen, and its dimensions of 12 by 9 by 12 inches make it compact enough to avoid taking up precious countertop space. It’s smaller than others on the market, which is ideal for small kitchens and two-person households.

Making ice with the machine is simple: pour water into the portable ice maker, press the on button, and select the size of ice cubes you want (small or large). When it's time to clean the machine, that’s easy to do thanks to its self-cleaning function—simply hold the on/off button for five seconds for the 15-minute cleaning timer to kick in.

Not every refrigerator comes with a built-in ice maker, but they often require lots of maintenance. One five-star reviewer’s freezer stopped working and immediately placed an order for the countertop machine. “Within six minutes, the first cubes appeared.” The customer noted, “When the basket was full, it stopped making cubes. [It made] enough cubes for four 8-ounce glasses filled to the top.” Another reviewer appreciates that the “unit recycles the melted ice,” and that “it makes ice fast.”

