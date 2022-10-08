This Clever, Space-Saving Tool Instantly Turns Your Sofa Armrest Into a Side Table

Living rooms are where all of the fun happens: Gathering for a suspenseful football game, cuddling up on the couch for a movie night, or sharing a nightcap with friends. It's nice to be able to sit back, relax, and camp out on your sofa whenever the mood strikes. But if you don’t have room for side tables or a coffee table, having the optimal space for snacks and drinks while trying to unwind is a luxury that is finally well within reach—and your budget.

You'll be happy to have an affordable, TikTok-approved alternative to coffee and side tables when they're simply not an option for your living space. You can instantly turn your sofa arm into a convenient table with Signature Home's Clip-On Sofa Arm Tray. The portable table clips onto your sofa, couch, or sectional armrest, providing a stable place to keep all of your goodies within arm's reach. It's made with eco-friendly bamboo and features powerful rubber grips underneath its flat surface and legs to fit snugly around the arm of your sofa. The spring clamp on either leg can fit flat and round armrests ranging from 3.5- to 12-inches wide. At 13.75-inches long and 9.5-inches wide, this couch table is ready in seconds to hold everything from remotes to your laptop to coffee mugs to bowls of popcorn.

Amazon

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

With its minimalist design, the sofa table will surely fit in with your decor. The device also folds into a 2-inch high surface for painless under-couch storage. It's no wonder the number-one best-seller boasts hundreds of five-star reviews and holds a solid 4.7-star average rating.

One reviewer who’d been disappointed by competing sofa arm tray tables in the past was pleasantly surprised to find that this one was "top of the line" and "well built." And if you need an option large enough to hold a full meal while watching TV, look no further. The same customer added that the table was "secure and large enough” for a “dinner plate with steak, [a] baked potato, and [a] glass of wine."

Another shopper who called the device a "game changer of convenience without clutter" used it to replace their standard, eyesore (and space-using) TV trays for enjoying a quick bite with some entertainment. They noted that it stayed "firmly attached" to their armrest, even when they put their chair into a reclined position.

When a third customer found that their den lacked "adequate space for an end table," they found the clip-on table to be the "perfect solution" for their lounging needs—especially since they could stow it away "in an instant."

The Signature Home's Clip-On Sofa Arm Tray Table is an affordable upgrade for small spaces at just $35. Shop it at Amazon now for an instant living room update.

