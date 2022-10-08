This Clever, Space-Saving Tool Instantly Turns Your Sofa Armrest Into a Side Table

Shoppers call it a “game changer.”

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 8, 2022 06:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Arm Table Clip On Tray Sofa Table for Wide Couches
Photo:

Amazon

Living rooms are where all of the fun happens: Gathering for a suspenseful football game, cuddling up on the couch for a movie night, or sharing a nightcap with friends. It's nice to be able to sit back, relax, and camp out on your sofa whenever the mood strikes. But if you don’t have room for side tables or a coffee table, having the optimal space for snacks and drinks while trying to unwind is a luxury that is finally well within reach—and your budget.

You'll be happy to have an affordable, TikTok-approved alternative to coffee and side tables when they're simply not an option for your living space. You can instantly turn your sofa arm into a convenient table with Signature Home's Clip-On Sofa Arm Tray. The portable table clips onto your sofa, couch, or sectional armrest, providing a stable place to keep all of your goodies within arm's reach. It's made with eco-friendly bamboo and features powerful rubber grips underneath its flat surface and legs to fit snugly around the arm of your sofa. The spring clamp on either leg can fit flat and round armrests ranging from 3.5- to 12-inches wide. At 13.75-inches long and 9.5-inches wide, this couch table is ready in seconds to hold everything from remotes to your laptop to coffee mugs to bowls of popcorn.

Arm Table Clip On Tray Sofa Table for Wide Couches

Amazon

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

With its minimalist design, the sofa table will surely fit in with your decor. The device also folds into a 2-inch high surface for painless under-couch storage. It's no wonder the number-one best-seller boasts hundreds of five-star reviews and holds a solid 4.7-star average rating.

One reviewer who’d been disappointed by competing sofa arm tray tables in the past was pleasantly surprised to find that this one was "top of the line" and "well built." And if you need an option large enough to hold a full meal while watching TV, look no further. The same customer added that the table was "secure and large enough” for a “dinner plate with steak, [a] baked potato, and [a] glass of wine."

Another shopper who called the device a "game changer of convenience without clutter" used it to replace their standard, eyesore (and space-using) TV trays for enjoying a quick bite with some entertainment. They noted that it stayed "firmly attached" to their armrest, even when they put their chair into a reclined position.

When a third customer found that their den lacked "adequate space for an end table," they found the clip-on table to be the "perfect solution" for their lounging needs—especially since they could stow it away "in an instant."

The Signature Home's Clip-On Sofa Arm Tray Table is an affordable upgrade for small spaces at just $35. Shop it at Amazon now for an instant living room update.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Space-Saving Living Room Furniture
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Space-Saving Living Room Furniture—Here Are Our 15 Top Picks
Signature Home Clip On Tray Sofa Table for Wide Couches
The $30 TikTok Hack for Freeing Up Space in Tiny Living Rooms
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Every Decor Must-Have Our Home Shopping Editor Is Snagging Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven
This Genius $65 Kitchen Gadget With 14,000 Perfect Ratings Is a ‘Game Changer’ for Snacks and Dinner Time
Best Lounge Chairs to Enhance Your Living Space
The 19 Best Lounge Chairs to Enhance Your Living Space of 2022
Best Clothes Drying Racks of 2022
The 9 Best Clothes Drying Racks of 2022
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, 22-Inc
The 5 Best Grills for Backyard Barbecues and Cookouts in 2022
Elimiko Silicone Cup and Tray Holder
This Stylish $40 Couch Cup Holder Tray Has a Genius Design That Replaces Bulky Side Tables
StoveShelf 30" Length Black Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove
This Ingenious Magnetic Shelf Is the Small Kitchen Storage Solution You Didn't Know You Needed
Best Small Dining Tables
The 10 Best Small Dining Tables of 2022
Best Shoe Storage Tout
The 19 Best Shoe Storage Solutions for Every Space
Early Clever Furniture Labor Day Weekend Deals
There Are Tons of Clever Furniture Pieces on Sale Ahead of Labor Day Weekend—Up to 57% Off
Real Simple Home 2022 hero image
This Year's Real Simple Home Is the Modern Florida Beach House of Your Dreams
Flowers in vases on wooden commode in contemporary living room interior with pastel pink sofa
10 Things in Your Living Room You Should Toss Right Now
Modern Home Decor Essentials
15 Lived-In Modern Home Decor Essentials We Found Hiding on Amazon
Apt 2B
I Searched for My Dream Sectional for Months Before Finding This Customizable Sofa Brand