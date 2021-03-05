Nurses Say These $30 Toe Spacers Provide Serious Relief for Tired Feet

When you're on your feet all day, aches, pains, and even bunions are unfortunate side effects, even if you're wearing the comfiest shoes you can find. Few people are as familiar with this reality as healthcare workers—and their long shifts have led them to uncover some smart solutions. YogaToes's Gems Gel Toe Separators are one such remedy.
With over 4,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, these doctor-approved toe spacers have helped countless shoppers to relieve their tired, worn-out feet at the end of the day, and several nurses consider it a serious helper.
"I am a nurse and am on my feet 12+ hours a day and my toes and feet ache," wrote one shopper. "I love the way they stretch out my toes to relieve my feet. I have been extending the time [I wear them and] each time it relieves the aches and pains."
The brand recommends wearing the Gems for between 15 minutes and one hour each day to stretch the toes and relieve soreness, bunions, and even plantar fasciitis. If you have a hard time getting them on, just run them under some warm water, and they'll slip on more easily.
To buy: $30; amazon.com
Reviewers are impressed by how dramatically the simple tool can relieve chronic pain. "I developed a bunion from wearing professional nursing shoes that turned out to be way too narrow for several years while working at a hospital. It felt like my big toe was broken. In the years since, it flares up and I get similar pain," wrote one reviewer. "These YogaToes have taken that pain AWAY!"
Reviewers have found that YogaToes Gems are beneficial for a number of different issues. One shopper recommended them for soothing pinched nerves and frequent calf cramps, and another found the toe stretcher to be helpful in treating hammer toe. If you just want to give your feet a nice stretch after a long day, plenty of shoppers recommend it for its relaxing effect, too.
For $30, YogaToes Gems relieve feet of aches and pains—they might even put a little more pep in your step.