25 Things to Buy on Amazon With the Gift Cards You Got for the Holidays

An Amazon gift card makes for a great last-minute gift, especially for those not able to celebrate the holidays together in person this year. If you received one, you may be trying to figure out the best way to use the versatile present. Whether you have $25 or $100 to spend at Amazon, the choices are virtually limitless.
It’s no secret that you can order household essentials like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes on Amazon, but you can also shop clothing and accessories from many of the same brands you’d find at department stores. Amazon also keeps popular kitchen appliances and high-tech gadgets in stock. So, basically, it has everything you could ever want in one convenient location.
Depending on your gift card balance, you could buy Revlon’s mega-popular one-step hair dryer and volumizer hot brush on sale for $40 or Amazon’s latest Echo Dot smart speaker currently discounted to $30. You could also score a Levi’s faux leather motorcycle jacket starting at $65 or TruSkin’s customer-favorite vitamin C serum for $20 while it’s marked down. And if you’re more interested in adding the essentials to your cart, you can order Charmin toilet paper for $27 and Lysol disinfecting wipes for $6—while they’re still in stock, that is.
Ahead, get a few ideas of what to buy with your new Amazon gift card (or the one you just found in your wallet from last year). Here are 25 popular products you’ll want to have around in the new year, starting at $4.