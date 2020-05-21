Sheds, Deck Boxes, and Other Outdoor Storage Finds Are Up to 60% Off at Wayfair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Big Memorial Day sales are beginning to pop up early at beloved retailers, and Wayfair has some of the best deals around. You can shop for huge discounts on everything from furniture to small appliances, and some of the most important summertime essentials are included in this sale. Outdoor storage items like sheds, benches, and deck boxes are up to 60 percent off now through the weekend, and some of them are nearly $1,000 off.

To clean up your deck space, storage boxes like Suncast’s 73-gallon design can hold everything from cushions to pool floaties. The weather-resistant holder is now more than $100 off and costs $99. For storage that can blend in with your deck’s ambiance, the Hetzel Wick storage box has a sleek and pretty finish that can withstand rain showers and the sun’s rays without fading. Plus, it doubles as seating. Now $130 off, the 150-gallon storage item costs just over $230.

For bigger storage needs, a lot of shed options are seeing major price drops. One six-foot by three-foot plastic shed is more than $130 off. With more than 220 positive reviews, the double-doored design has a near-perfect 4.6-star rating. An even bigger on-sale option is the D Restin shed, which has enough space inside to walk around, and includes a built-in floor and added ventilation. The five-foot by six-foot shed is nearly $850 off.

If adding seating and more space to your backyard is what’s on your mind, One Allium Way’s solid wood bench is 58 percent off, can seat two, and can hold up to 600 pounds. And if simplicity is preferred, a 22-gallon plastic storage bench is now on sale for just under $40. It’s an easy addition to any patio or shed, and could even work in a laundry room or basement. Below, you can shop some of the best outdoor storage deals available at Wayfair.

