Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale Is Officially Here—Save Up to $1,000 on Furniture, Vacuums, TVs, and More

Now’s your chance to get an under-$200 Roomba and the vacuum-mop hybrid that went viral on TikTok.
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
May 26, 2021
Even though Memorial Day isn’t until Monday, May 31, you can already score major discounts ahead of the holiday weekend. That’s because Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale is officially here, and there are tons of deals on everything from furniture to TVs. 

Since there are so many pages of discounted items to scroll through, we rounded up 25 of the best deals you can score from Walmart this Memorial Day weekend. Whether you need a breathable mattress topper for summer or a stylish futon that turns into a bed for your overnight guests, there are plenty of deals worth taking advantage of.  

If you’re looking forward to spending a lot of time on your patio this summer, we recommend ordering this adorable three-piece bistro set that’s marked down by $87. It comes with two chairs and a table, and each piece has an adorable bird motif. For inside your home, there’s this lift-top coffee table on sale that doubles as a desk and has a secret storage section to hide remotes, magazines, and more.

Besides furniture and bedding, there are also impressive discounts on vacuums, kitchen appliances, and electronics. If you’ve been thinking about trying out new kitchen gadgets, now’s the time: The 7-in-1 Instant Pot Duo is 31 percent off, while this extra-large air fryer is $30 less than usual. And when it comes to vacuums, some of the most notable deals include this under-$200 Roomba and Tineco’s vacuum-mop hybrid that went viral on TikTok for $40 off. Tech items like Apple AirPods Pro and Acer’s convertible laptop are also included in the sale. Even one of Samsung’s 75-inch TVs is over $1,000 off this holiday weekend. 

Keep reading to check out our favorite deals, or head directly to Walmart to browse even more Memorial Day sales.

Best Furniture Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Mattress and Bedding Deals

Best Vacuum Deals

Best Tech Deals

