Walmart Just Released Its Official Black Friday Ad—and You Can Already Shop Some Deals

Even though Walmart’s been dropping deals since early November, the retailer finally revealed its Black Friday 2020 ad. It’s filled with discounts on tons of products, spanning categories like tech, home, and kitchen. So no matter who you’re shopping for this holiday weekend, there are plenty of deals worth taking advantage of at Walmart.
There are plenty of home items included in the markdowns, like the self-emptying robot vacuum from Shark that shoppers say saves them so much time for $70 off. Even this two-in-one Instant Pot and air fryer is going for nearly half its original price. But if you’re already thinking of the rest and relaxation you’ll need this holiday season, then you’ll definitely want to snag this cozy weighted blanket for just $17 or this inflatable hot tub that transforms your backyard into a spa for over $200 off.
While you’re free to browse the entirety of Walmart’s Black Friday ad now, the deals are actually released at two separate times. The first batch will be available to shop starting November 25 at 7 p.m. ET (the night before Thanksgiving), and the second will go live at 12 a.m. ET on November 27. On Friday, you can expect to find discounts on Christmas decorations, comfy bedding, and clothes for the whole family. There are even a handful of other Black Friday deals that you can shop right now, even though they weren’t highlighted in the ad.
Below, shop the best deals from Walmart’s Black Friday ad, along with a few other impressive sales, that you can buy right now.