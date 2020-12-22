Walmart Is Having a Major Sale Leading Up to the New Year—Here’s What to Shop

The year may be wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean the sales are slowing down. After Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday savings, and pre-holiday discounts, many stores are still boasting plenty of price cuts leading up to the new year, and Walmart is one of them. It’s kicking off its After Christmas Sale early with an array of clearance items, rollbacks, and special buys that you can start shopping today.
The deals include products across all categories, from home and kitchen items to fashion and beauty finds. Popular robot vacuum cleaners from brands like Shark and iRobot are marked down, as are Instant Pot pressure cookers and Farberware air fryers. You’ll also find tech essentials, like this Apple watch and a Google Nest Mini listed well below their usual prices.
When it comes to clothing and accessories, expect discounts on brands like Levi’s and Eloquii. And in the beauty department, shop skincare heroes from RoC and hair styling favorites from Revlon (yes, the wildly in-demand hot air brush is still marked down).
In the days leading up to Christmas, you can save up to 50 percent on top products from Walmart, and it’s a great time to treat yourself after weeks of shopping for others on your list. The deals will last through the new year, but there’s no telling how long certain discounts will be available or how long popular products will stay in stock.
With that in mind, keep scrolling for a look at 22 of the best deals available at Walmart right now.