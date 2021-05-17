I Shop Amazon for a Living—and These 10 Clever Finds Save Me Tons of Time Every Day

Cleaning, another big time and energy drainer, is now easier thanks to three new goodies, which are also beloved by fellow Amazon reviewers. Sorting laundry as it builds up with space-saving hampers makes it easy to dump clothes in the machine and go, while the Bissell SteamShot Steam Cleaner has made almost all cleaning tasks faster and easier—whether I’m scrubbing the inside of the microwave, the stovetop, or the tiles lining the shower, the chemical-free cleaner releases an intense stream of steam that blasts away mold, dirt, and grease in seconds. And while it won’t replace cleaning altogether, these brilliant cleaning stamps keep my bathroom looking and smelling fresher in between more rigorous maintenance.