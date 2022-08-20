The Best-Selling Car Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon Is on Sale This Weekend Only

Drivers know the sinking feeling of walking with a friend over to their car only to realize they can't remember the last time they cleaned it up. Dirt, dust, leaves, pet hair, crumbs, and more collect on the floor and between the seats over time, making the thought of organizing and tidying up a daunting one. There isn't always time to make a trip to the car wash and it's not exactly practical to drag your indoor vacuum outside.

But more than (a whopping) 128,000 Amazon shoppers have found a solution in the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner. The car vacuum is compact, lightweight, and easy to use. It might be small, but it's powerful and has a 106-watt motor, meaning it has superior suction for a handheld vacuum and can pick up whatever you need it to. It has a washable filter, so every time you use it can feel like the first time, and it conveniently plugs into your car's 12-volt outlet so you never have to worry about charging a battery.

The car vacuum typically retails for $40, but it's on sale for $33 right now.

To buy: $40 (was $33); amazon.com.

One of the thousands of happy shoppers wrote that the vacuum is "convenient" to have in their car, and added that they use it often to clean up after a messy child. The reviewer called it "definitely a must have" and said that the "super long" cord makes it easy to reach all the way into the trunk of their car.

Another reviewer agreed that the vacuum is a "must have," and called it a "great vacuum." They shared that they originally bought a $150 vacuum for their car and while it "was good," this one is "GREAT!" The shopper noted the attachments that come with the vacuum "make it so you can get every grain of dirt and sand, every hair, everything!"

Keep your car neat and tidy at a moment's notice by ordering the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon. Just be sure to shop while it's still on sale.