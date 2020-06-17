10 Life-Changing Items That Will Make Your Summer So Much Better—All Under $50

Sure, hammocks are nice and all, but setting one up is certainly a doozy. With this lounger, you’ll get the comfort of a hammock minus the headache. Plus, it doesn’t require two sturdy trees to set up—and it doesn’t even need a pump. All you have to do is whip it through the air and it’ll inflate just like that. The cushiony chair (or bed) includes a pillow-shaped headrest and stays inflated for up to six hours. Not to mention, the inflatable comes with a bag for easy storage. Bring it with you to the beach, park, or your own backyard and enjoy a nap any time, anywhere.

To buy: $47; amazon.com.