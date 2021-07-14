Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just in case you forgot the cranberry sauce—or you want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping after you feast.

11 Stores That Are Always Open on Thanksgiving (and 9 Stores That Are Closed)

Thanksgiving shoppers fall into one of two camps. There are the people who need to rush out to the store because they suddenly realize they forgot the butter, or need some jarred gravy when their homemade gravy ends up a little too lumpy to be served. And then there are the people who like to follow up their last slice of pumpkin pie with a great deal on a TV or the "it" toy of the season.

Unfortunately, it seems like at least the bargain hunters may have to wait until Black Friday to do their shopping (or do it online from the comfort of their couch). As online shopping has become even more important since the pandemic began, many retailers have stopped opening their physical locations on Thanksgiving Day. Best Buy, Apple, and Foot Locker have already announced that they will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

But if what you need is a little more flour, you might be in luck, as many grocery stores have Thanksgiving hours to help you make your Thanksgiving dinner perfect. Here are the stores that can save the day, but keep in mind: It's always a good idea to call or check a store's website to make sure that it's open on Thanksgiving before you leave home, as individual locations may have different hours.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

In general, grocery stores are your best bet for being open on Thanksgiving—but you may need to shop early, as many stores are operating at limited hours and may close before Thanksgiving dinner.

In the past, Wegmans and Whole Foods were open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m. And Kroger, Food Lion, and Safeway Thanksgiving hours also tended to go through the morning, with most stores closing by dinnertime.

However, not every grocery store will be available for your last-minute dash. Generally, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Lidl are closed on Thanksgiving—so you'll need to take stock and pick up your last-minute ingredients the night before.

Pharmacies Open on Thanksgiving

Illnesses and injuries never take a holiday—so if you have a little Turkey Day indigestion, you'll probably find a pharmacy where you can grab some antacids. Most pharmacies are open regular hours on Thanksgiving.

CVS is open on Thanksgiving, as are Rite Aid and Walgreens.

Discount Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Big Lots and Dollar General were both open on Thanksgiving Day in 2020, so odds are they will be a shopping option for you on November 25th this year as well. Five Below opened Thanksgiving night to welcome early Black Friday shoppers, so they might do the same again this year.

Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2021

Big Box Retailers

Big box retailers are giving their workers the holiday off. Target was the first store to announce that it would close for Thanksgiving, and Walmart and Kohl's soon followed suit.

Home Improvement Stores

If you need a last-minute fix for the clog in your bathroom sink (or more plates for your table), you may not be in luck—Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, and Lowe's are not open on Thanksgiving.

Warehouse Club Stores