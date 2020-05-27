Sephora Just Launched a Tool for Budgeting Your Beauty Purchases

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’ve all built a cart at Sephora, looked at the total price, and then thought to ourselves, “Maybe I shouldn’t.” Fortunately, those days may be long gone thanks to Klarna, a new feature on the site that lets you shop for whatever you want without paying the full price up front. (Yes, seriously.)

Klarna is an interest-free service that allows you to pay for your stuff in four installments. Here’s how it works: Shop your favorite products at Sephora, get to the checkout page, and choose Klarna as your method of payment instead of your usual credit or debit card. Klarna will prompt you for some personal info, including your email and payment method. After confirming your purchase, your total price will be split in four even installments. The first installment will be processed when the order is shipped, and the rest will be charged to your preferred payment method every two weeks.

The best part? Everything on Sephora is eligible for Klarna, no matter the cost—even if it’s on sale. That means you can purchase something for $4 and just pay $1 up front, or purchase something for $300 and pay $75 up front.

Even Dyson’s popular hair tools — which are rarely eligible for discounts — are Klarna-friendly.

