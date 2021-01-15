Amazon Shoppers Say This $25 Neck Support Pillow Gives Them ‘Instant' Pain Relief

Desk jobs can take a serious toll on your body, especially if your setup leads you to develop some less-than-great posture habits. After a long day of work, the aches and pains can feel particularly disruptive. That uncomfortable feeling is what led Amazon shoppers to buy RestCloud's neck and shoulder relaxer—and with over 2,600 five-star reviews, it's earned considerable praise. Some shoppers even
The relaxer is essentially a neck pillow, though it's intended to be used for just 10 minutes at a time, as opposed to overnight. It's made of a soft yet supportive material that cradles the neck as the user lies with their back flat on the ground. This position, chiropractor Shelby Simon, DC, explains, can indeed provide relief.
"Much of our modern activity requires us to be in a compressed and slouched posture while using technology. Forward head posture, as well as loss of normal cervical (neck) curve, is more and more common because of this," she explains. "This device helps to lengthen, stretch, or traction the cervical spine. This may result in the temporary relief of pressure on the neck."
Simon notes that neck pain can have many causes, so if you're really struggling, it's best to get an evaluation and treatment plan from a chiropractor. RestCloud's relaxer, or a similar device, can be a beneficial supplement to professional care.
For many Amazon shoppers, $25 is a low price to pay for the effects that the pillow has on their chronic pain. "I've had shoulder and neck pain ever since college rowing, when there were days I would wake up unable to move my head. A week or so ago, it got really bad again. It doesn't help that I'm a side sleeper, have awful posture, sit at a desk more than ever, and tote around a two-year-old who is built like a tank," one reviewer wrote. "I have had more relief from a few days with this weird-looking foam thing than anything else I've tried in the past 18 years."
Others use the device specifically to counteract the pain they've developed from working at a desk. "I've had constant pain in the base of my skull for the past few years because of a lifestyle which has me staring at a computer screen for 50 percent of the day," a shopper wrote. "Using this has been the most relieving activity ever. It perfectly supports my neck in a super ergonomic angle and lightly expands my neck to the right posture."
Some shoppers have also found that when they use the RestCloud pillow for a few minutes before bed, they get better sleep. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that the pillow is the number one best-seller in its category.
