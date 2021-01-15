Amazon Shoppers Say This $25 Neck Support Pillow Gives Them ‘Instant' Pain Relief

For many Amazon shoppers, $25 is a low price to pay for the effects that the pillow has on their chronic pain. "I've had shoulder and neck pain ever since college rowing, when there were days I would wake up unable to move my head. A week or so ago, it got really bad again. It doesn't help that I'm a side sleeper, have awful posture, sit at a desk more than ever, and tote around a two-year-old who is built like a tank," one reviewer wrote. "I have had more relief from a few days with this weird-looking foam thing than anything else I've tried in the past 18 years."