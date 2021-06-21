Real Simple Readers Can't Stop Buying These 7 Products, and They're All on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
If there's anyone we trust for product recommendations, it's you. When Real Simple readers order something on repeat, be it a top-rated bra or firming moisturizer, we take notice. Since Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, we decided to scour the event for deals on the things you can't stop buying-and we're pleased to report that tons of your favorites have had their prices slashed.
The sale features markdowns on over 2 million items in categories like beauty, home, clothing, kitchen, and electronics. Here, we've rounded up seven of readers' most-loved products that are on sale for Prime Day, and discounts get as steep as 55 percent off. According to our records, you've purchased *checks notes* more than 1,000 of each since January.
Real Simple Reader-Loved Prime Day Deals:
- L'Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Night Serum, $28 (was $30)
- Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, starting at $18 (was $38)
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $94 with Prime membership (was $220)
- Madesmart Two-Tier Organizer Baskets, $20 (was $25)
- Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer, $16 with Prime membership (was $30)
- Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream, $12 (was $17)
- Alpha Skin Care Renewal Body Lotion, $13 (was $17)
Skincare products are by far what you buy most. This year, you've ordered more than 3,000 bottles of L'Oréal's Revitalift Derm Intensives Night Serum, which is on sale for $28 during Prime Day. It's earned thousands of five-star ratings, and it's packed with powerful anti-aging ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and retinol, which is dermatologist-approved for smoothing wrinkles.
You probably won't be surprised to learn that comfy undergarments are high up on the most-purchased list, too. Readers have bought more than 3,000 Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bras since we wrote about it in May, and it's on sale for as little as $18 today, which is a steal compared to its usual price of $38. Not only is the wireless bra an Amazon best-seller, but reviewers with full busts say it "supports and covers in all the right places."
In the home department, more than 1,000 of you have added the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner to your carts. We named it the best overall carpet cleaner of 2021 for a reason: Its Spinscrub brushes are gentle yet incredibly thorough, and its heated drying system makes the cleaning process that much faster. You can grab the top-rated device for a whopping $126 off right now.
You have until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22 to score Amazon Prime Day deals on Real Simple reader-approved items. But as seasoned Prime Day shoppers know, you'll likely have to move faster than that to secure things this popular.