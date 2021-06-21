Real Simple Readers Can't Stop Buying These 7 Products, and They're All on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

You probably won't be surprised to learn that comfy undergarments are high up on the most-purchased list, too. Readers have bought more than 3,000 Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bras since we wrote about it in May, and it's on sale for as little as $18 today, which is a steal compared to its usual price of $38. Not only is the wireless bra an Amazon best-seller, but reviewers with full busts say it "supports and covers in all the right places."