12 Essential Pumpkin Spice Products That Go Way Beyond Your Favorite Latte

Pumpkin spice candles, nail polish, and 10 more PSL products to help you get your fix this fall.

By Lisa Milbrand
September 13, 2021
Credit: Staub

PSL season is finally upon us—ushering in the season of decorative gourds, crisp fall sweater weather, and of course, pumpkin spice everything (not just your Starbucks latte). If you're looking to live that PSL (that's pumpkin spice life), check out all the ways you can bring a little of that pumpkin spice magic home.

Credit: Amazon.com

Staub Pumpkin Cocotte Dish

$230, amazon.com

Just as functional as it is fun, this 3.5 quart cast iron pot is perfect for whipping up your favorite fall stews and soups—and serving it in true PSL fashion.

Cashmere Cuffed Sweater

Olive + June Pumpkin Spice Latte Set

$40, oliveandjune.com

You can literally show your pumpkin spice love from head to toe with this cool set of nail shades, ranging from dark cinnamon brown to a creamy neutral.

Weighted Blanket

Cashmere Cuffed Sweater

$260, bodenusa.com

This cashmere sweater is like getting a PSL hug—and perfect for when sweater weather finally arrives.

Credit: Bearaby.com

Weighted Blanket

From $249, bearaby.com

Cozy up with this butternut-hued weighted blanket—it comes in several different weights so you can pick the one that's perfect for bring you sweet PSL dreams.  

Pumpkin Mug

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle

$24, nordstrom.com

Fall is also the time to break out your favorite scented candles—and, of course, that homey pumpkin spice mix of cinnamon, cloves, and ginger is the perfect scent for autumn. The pretty tin for this Voluspa candle will look lovely on your table even when it isn't lit.

Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask

Pumpkin Mug

$5, target.com

The only appropriate vessel for a real PSL is a mug with some sort of nod to pumpkins—or even this charming pumpkin perfect for your favorite autumnal drinks.

Miz Mooz Lass Boots

Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask

$60, sephora.com

Pumpkin enzymes can help give you an autumnal glow—peeling away dull skin to reveal fresher, more radiant skin beneath.

Credit: Zappos

Miz Mooz Lass Boots

$160, zappos.com

PSL season is also boot season—and this charming pair lets you step out in style.

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Coin Purse

Bath & Body Works Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Hand Spray

$7, bathandbodyworks.com

You can spice up your hand-sanitizing routine with Bath & Body Works anti-bacterial hand spray, scented with sweet cinnamon pumpkin.

Credit: MOMA

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Coin Purse

$120, store.moma.org

Sculptor Yayoi Kusama's iconic pumpkin sculptures inspired this charming leather coin purse.

Pumpkin Harvest Apron

Pumpkin Spice Everything Bracelet

$49, alexandani.com

Wear your PSL heart on your sleeve (or at least, your wrist) with a charming pumpkin-spice bangle.

Pumpkin Harvest Apron

Pumpkin Harvest Apron

$34, anthropologie.com

A festive pumpkin-patterned apron can take you through your fall baking adventures—including Thanksgiving.

