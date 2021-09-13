12 Essential Pumpkin Spice Products That Go Way Beyond Your Favorite Latte
Pumpkin spice candles, nail polish, and 10 more PSL products to help you get your fix this fall.
PSL season is finally upon us—ushering in the season of decorative gourds, crisp fall sweater weather, and of course, pumpkin spice everything (not just your Starbucks latte). If you're looking to live that PSL (that's pumpkin spice life), check out all the ways you can bring a little of that pumpkin spice magic home.
Staub Pumpkin Cocotte Dish
Just as functional as it is fun, this 3.5 quart cast iron pot is perfect for whipping up your favorite fall stews and soups—and serving it in true PSL fashion.
Olive + June Pumpkin Spice Latte Set
You can literally show your pumpkin spice love from head to toe with this cool set of nail shades, ranging from dark cinnamon brown to a creamy neutral.
Cashmere Cuffed Sweater
This cashmere sweater is like getting a PSL hug—and perfect for when sweater weather finally arrives.
Weighted Blanket
Cozy up with this butternut-hued weighted blanket—it comes in several different weights so you can pick the one that's perfect for bring you sweet PSL dreams.
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Fall is also the time to break out your favorite scented candles—and, of course, that homey pumpkin spice mix of cinnamon, cloves, and ginger is the perfect scent for autumn. The pretty tin for this Voluspa candle will look lovely on your table even when it isn't lit.
Pumpkin Mug
The only appropriate vessel for a real PSL is a mug with some sort of nod to pumpkins—or even this charming pumpkin perfect for your favorite autumnal drinks.
Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Pumpkin enzymes can help give you an autumnal glow—peeling away dull skin to reveal fresher, more radiant skin beneath.
Miz Mooz Lass Boots
PSL season is also boot season—and this charming pair lets you step out in style.
Bath & Body Works Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Hand Spray
You can spice up your hand-sanitizing routine with Bath & Body Works anti-bacterial hand spray, scented with sweet cinnamon pumpkin.
Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Coin Purse
Sculptor Yayoi Kusama's iconic pumpkin sculptures inspired this charming leather coin purse.
Pumpkin Spice Everything Bracelet
Wear your PSL heart on your sleeve (or at least, your wrist) with a charming pumpkin-spice bangle.
Pumpkin Harvest Apron
A festive pumpkin-patterned apron can take you through your fall baking adventures—including Thanksgiving.