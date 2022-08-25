Shoppers Wear This Flowy Midi Dress That's on Sale for $41 to Weddings, Date Nights, and Work

Throwing on a breezy midi dress that looks effortlessly stylish is pretty much fashion goals. And it gets brownie points if the fit is super comfy, too. A dress like that can be worn to work, brunch, church—the list goes on and on. And we found a cute midi dress option that thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with (and for good reason). Bonus: It's on sale.

The PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress is the perfect fashion staple that'll transition nicely as we move away from summer and into cool fall. The dress has a semi-high neckline that scoops below the collarbone and is designed with fun puffed sleeves, which is extremely popular thanks to the cottagecore aesthetic that started in home decor before moving into the style sphere.

To buy: $41 (was $49); amazon.com.

Midi dresses are especially popular because of their long, flowy skirt, which is just one of many reasons why several reviewers love this pick. This one has a relaxed A-line fit that slightly cinches at the waist, a three-tiered ruffle design, and the hem cuts off a few inches above the ankle, giving you ample coverage without hiding your shoes.

The casual midi dress is made with breathable polyester and stretchy spandex, making it ideal for warmer days. The style also allows air to pass through due to its loose design to keep you cool—and it looks pretty as you walk. Shoppers also confirm that while the dress has a lightweight feel, it is not sheer, so you won't have any see-through accidents.

You can get this dress in several colors and styles including red floral options, animal print, pink polka dots, and solid picks, too. The choice is yours, and since it's on sale, why not treat yourself? Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the midi flowy dress a perfect five-star rating.

While this dress can certainly be worn casually, people have worn it to outdoor weddings, work conferences, dinner, vacation, and date night, just to name a few.

"This is a very flattering and comfortable dress to wear," wrote one Amazon shopper, adding, "I wore this dress to a wedding reception a couple of months ago and received many compliments."

Another person who dubbed the midi "super cute, comfy, and easy breezy" wrote, "This dress is so cute! The sleeves are a perfect length and the little ruffled edge is darling." They also said, "The tiered look is really fun and elegant at the same time," calling it a "great party dress!"

One last fan who was impressed by the quality of the dress said, "I have it in multiple colors [and] prints. I get many compliments. The fit is perfect. It is super flattering and very, very comfortable. Can't say enough [about] how much I love it!"

Now's your chance to get the stylish PrettyGarden midi dress that's available in several colors and is on sale for $41.