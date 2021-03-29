Nordstrom Just Made It Ridiculously Easy to Give Your Routine a Sustainable Makeover

Living simply and sustainably is more than a passing trend. It's a lifestyle commitment that an increasing number of people and companies are striving towards. For instance, 57 percent of shoppers would change their purchasing habits in the interest of the environment, according to an IBM study. Moreover, 40 percent of consumers shop for products that align with their lifestyle and values, including sustainability.
If you fall into either of these categories, you'll want to check out Nordstrom's latest pop-up shop: a collection of zero waste products from a variety of sustainable brands that you can browse virtually or in person at select brick and mortar stores. The department store teamed up with Package Free, an online shop that sells a curated selection of eco-friendly products designed to help people waste less. Through May 9, you can peruse the new section for beauty, home, and kitchen goods created with sustainability in mind.
Each item was created to help you incorporate sustainable habits into your daily routines, including cooking, cleaning, and self-care. The array of products features everything from stainless steel food storage containers to hydrating makeup balms packaged in recyclable materials. You'll also find things like reusable menstrual cups, wool dryer balls, and refillable body wash.
Of course, when you order these products online, they'll still come shipped to you in standard packaging, but the items themselves will help you cut down on single-use plastics and other trash over time. Think of them as investments in a more sustainable future.
Pay a visit to Nordstrom to see all of the environmentally friendly products, or scroll below to check out a few of our favorite finds.
These multipurpose balms provide hydration and color for the eyelids, lips, and cheeks. Not only are they a great addition to a minimalist makeup collection, but they’re also packaged without plastic tubes or caps and come wrapped in paper with a recyclable case.
If you haven’t already kicked your plastic straw habit, this pack of eight stainless steel straws will help you get there. Leave some at home and take others with you on the go.
First, it’s an all-natural coconut-soy wax candle; then, it’s a wine glass. When you’ve burned all of the scented candle, wash out its glass container for a stemless wine glass you can use again and again.
Not only is it costly to buy tampons and pads month after month, but these products also contribute to heaps of waste. The solution? You can use a reusable menstrual cup instead. It provides up to 12 hours of protection without the trash and lasts two to three years.
These stainless steel containers are great for picnics or work lunches. They come with food-grade silicone lids to create a leak-proof seal and are built to last.
A chemical-free alternative to dryer sheets, these wool dryer balls help cut down on drying time while reducing wrinkles and static. They naturally soften clothes and come with a muslin bag for storage.
Bathing Culture makes organic soap packaged in recyclable, refillable glass bottles. The concentrated formula made with coconut oil, guar bean, and citric acid means just a little bit of soap can go a long way.
Instead of plastic bags, use beeswax wrap to stow away leftover food. This pack comes with three different sizes, so you can wrap up just about anything, from an avocado half to a wedge of cheese.
This bag helps prevent microplastic pollution that happens when you wash certain synthetic textiles. Just put your garments inside it before tossing it in the washing machine, and let it capture the broken fibers so they stay out of the ocean.
If you’re on the hunt for a natural deodorant, this might be the one for you. It’s not an antiperspirant, but it does use plant and mineral powders to make pits smell fresh. Plus, it comes in compostable packaging, unlike other plastic options.