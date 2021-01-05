Nordstrom Is Having a Sale on These Customer-Favorite Reusable Face Masks and Totes

While some might get excited over the prospect of saving on designer shoes or premium skincare brands at a Nordstrom sale, this week we're rushing to the department store to snag Baggu reusable face masks and tote bags while they're 30 percent off.
If you've gone to the grocery store or a farmers' market recently, you've likely seen a Baggu tote bag. The plastic bag-inspired reusable totes come in all kinds of eye-catching colors and patterns, and their shape truly resembles a typical disposable grocery bag—though Baggu's eco-friendly totes are far better looking and better for the environment. They're made of tear-resistant nylon and can carry up to three times as much as a plastic bag.
In September, the popular brand launched a variety of reusable face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and reportedly sold 10,000 on the first day they were available. Considering the brand's dedicated fans, which includes no less than 195,000 Instagram followers, this didn't come as much of a surprise.
Right now, you can shop both of the brand's popular products for less on Nordstrom. The colorful bags are ideal for grocery shopping or the general schlepping of items from your home to your office, or anywhere else you might need to transport things. Plus, they fold up into tiny pockets that will fit in your purse or car for easy storage.
As for the masks, it's quite clear that the accessory of 2020 isn't going anywhere now that we've made it to 2021. They're still a daily essential, and we're of the mindset that you can never have too many comfortable, effective face masks. Baggu's masks are made of cotton to block respiratory droplets but feel breathable. They also have a nose wire and adjustable ear loops for a tight custom fit. For added protection, you can even slip a filter into a built-in pocket.
With a Baggu tote and face mask, you'll be ready to tackle every grocery store trip and errand on your list this year. Shop the essentials while they're marked down at Nordstrom today.