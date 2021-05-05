This $20 White Noise Machine Is the Only Way I Can Get a Full Night’s Rest

One concern frequently raised by fans of white noise machines is whether or not the product comes with a soundloop. For those new to the machines, there are some that come with a noise that has an obvious starting and ending point, which can make restless sleepers even more restless, as they count the seconds until the noise repeats. Magicteam’s machine doesn’t have an overly noticeable loop to many of its chosen sounds, which is something that many reviewers took note of. “I CANNOT BEAR to hear repetitions or patterns in the track. This has absolutely nothing like that,” a customer wrote.