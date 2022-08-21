15 Lived-In Modern Home Decor Essentials We Found Hiding on Amazon

We began our shopping journey on Amazon's Lived-In Modern section because it's a hidden gem filled with cute options that you can use to create a friendly living room. The good news: The list starts at $9 and caps at $140. Pull up a chair and let's get shopping.

Whether your home could use a fresh new console table to make an entryway more welcoming, lighting to help a small room appear bigger, or beautiful textured seating that beckons you to kick off your shoes for a zen moment, you can find it on Amazon. In fact, we found an assortment of 15 relaxed living room decor items on Amazon that look stylish, but are all no-fuss.

When it comes to furnishing your living room , it's easy to gravitate toward pieces that have a lived-in vibe. You may have noticed that lived-in-looking furniture feels inviting overall; the aesthetic is rooted in comfortable and practical furniture (get out of here, hard plastic chairs). And easy modern essentials generally work with most living room styles, including minimalist, modern, and even farmhouse.

Harmati Round Gold Mirror Amazon.com $40; amazon.com Mirrors reflect light and are a useful way to make a living area seem larger than it is because the light bounces off of the surface. This hanging mirror has a modern brass rim and comes in three varying sizes: 20, 24, and 31 ½ inches. Hang it in your entryway and you'll instantly cultivate a calm, brightly lit space.

Tripar Gold Painted Square Wire Stand Amazon.com $9; amazon.com Display important memorabilia, framed photos, or even meaningful books in this gold-painted wire stand. It's simple and sleek, measures about 3 inches, and the gold details create nice warm energy. Place it on a console table or on a hanging shelf.

Archiology Arc Floor Lamp Amazon.com $116; amazon.com Lighting is one of the most important choices you can make when creating a relaxing vibe for your living room. This arc floor lamp is easy to assemble, and surprised one shopper when they realized it swiveled, which is useful if you want to focus light in different areas. "The lamp has the ability to rotate in all directions—an added bonus," the reviewer wrote. Plus, it has a small footprint, saving you space, too.

Vasagle Console Sofa Table Amazon.com $146; amazon.com Let your design aesthetic flourish with this multi-level open-shelf piece. It's made with a glass top, so it's easy to wipe up spills (a plus if you're using it near the couch and will place drinks on it), and the top shelf is a great spot for catch-alls. Or, just use it entirely for your greenery, like this customer who confirmed, "I'm currently using it as a 'plant stand' but it would be a great console table, buffet, or foyer table."

Duhome Modern Accent Velvet Chairs Amazon.com $140; amazon.com It's no secret that Real Simple editors love velvet accent chairs because they're soft and luxurious. This one is especially elegant and looks like it belongs in the waiting room of a spa. It adds instant warmth to any room and comes in 24 earthy tones, from khaki velvet to rusted red.

Christopher Knight Home Saxon Bench Amazon.com $135, amazon.com Complete your mid-century modern vibe with this soft fabric bench, which looks charming underneath a window or as the centerpiece for a cozy reading nook. Amazon shoppers are especially impressed with how versatile the bench is. One creative owner wrote, "I use it for extra seating in the living room when needed, but it would work great as an entryway bench or even to use with a dining table."

Handicrafts Home Jewelry Gift Boxes Amazon.com $29 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com Using decorative boxes to remove clutter and organize areas of the living room is a smart way to create order in high-traffic areas. Place this gorgeous white bone inlay box on a console table, or place it on the coffee table to store coasters, books, and the remote. Shop it in 10 sizes and 11 styles while it's on sale.

Asense Round Ottoman Foot Rest Amazon.com $40 (was $50); amazon.com This pint-size foot rest is ideal if you're light on space. It's low-profile and unassuming, at just over 10 inches high. Because it's so small, you can easily move it around to other areas of your home for different purposes, like this shopper who likes to use it as a footrest at their work-from-home desk.

Kate and Laurel Celia Round Foldable Tray Accent Table Amazon.com $70; amazon.com Every home needs an accent table. It's a spot to dump knick-knacks or display potted plants. But what's appealing about this piece is that it's foldable. The magnetic tray top is detachable and instantly transforms into a serving tray for cocktails when you have guests. Or take it apart, like this shopper who called the table "very handy, attractive, and sturdy" does to store out of the way.

Safavieh Tulum Collection Rug Amazon.com $93; amazon.com Area rugs can be pricey, but this rug that's about 7 feet long comes in well under $100. It's made from polypropylene, which is a synthetic fabric known for being easy to maintain and ideal for busy areas. It also gives the room a nice textured appearance that makes it extra cozy. Place this in a high-traffic area of the living room because, as one shopper said, it "cleans easily, even with kids and dogs on it all day."

Hgod Designs Polka Dots Decorative Throw Pillow Cover Amazon.com $11 (was $19); amazon.com Interior designers agree that throw pillows elevate a room and put your personality on display. This inexpensive polka dot cotton cover fits over an 18 by 18-inch pillow insert, allowing you to repurpose ones you have at home. Toss it onto an accent chair and finish with a soft throw and you'll instantly create a relaxing retreat. (Note: This is for a single pillow cover.)

La Jolie Muse Ceramic Plant Pot with Wood Stand Amazon.com $36; amazon.com Plants and planters add instant color and can help a room feel more homey. This 8-inch ceramic plant pot looks dynamic on the floor thanks to its textured design and wooden stand. One shopper who loves the elevated design said, "I like that it's simple but the impressions in the pot give it a bit more personality."

Bonlicht Modern Sputnik Chandelier Lighting Amazon.com $88; amazon.com This mid-century modern-inspired chandelier is practically a piece of artwork. The fixture cultivates a nice vintage ambiance (not to mention, retro space vibes), and will help illuminate and add warmth to your living room. The brushed brass fixture features eight lights and also comes with a handy adapter if you're planning to install it on a sloped ceiling.

Concentrics Collection Storage Organizer Decorative Box Amazon.com $30; amazon.com Mess is no match for this black-and-white striped decorative box. The color block adds instant dimension to a room. Place it on an open shelf so you can enjoy it, all the while hiding junk that would otherwise be an eyesore. The decorative box is available in seven sizes and will become your living room's much-needed focal point.