24 Home, Fashion, and Beauty Deals to Shop If You Missed Out on Amazon Prime Day

Some of the best discounts you'll find after Prime Day are from familiar brands. For example, you can order a Le Creuset cast iron grill for 41 percent off and a Revlon one-step hair styler for 25 percent off. But the savings don't stop there. Other lesser-known brands are also offering price cuts right now, including Amazon's own home brand, Rivet. Its mid-century modern tufted sofa is currently marked down by $520, bringing the price down from more than $1,000 to just over $600.