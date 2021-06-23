24 Home, Fashion, and Beauty Deals to Shop If You Missed Out on Amazon Prime Day

Better late than never.
By Christie Calucchia
June 23, 2021
Amazon Prime Day officially ended at midnight PT on June 22, but you can still find amazing deals on the website throughout Amazon Prime Week. Even if you missed out on some of the jaw-dropping deals available on Monday and Tuesday, there are still hoards of popular products on sale right now.

You can shop for your home, kitchen, closet, and vanity while post-Prime Day deals continue to trickle in on Amazon. But unlike earlier this week, there isn't a main deals hub for you to scroll through. To make things simple, we scoured Amazon for the best remaining deals on everything people are shopping for this summer. That includes robot vacuum cleaners, affordable furniture, smart kitchen appliances, cute swimsuits, anti-aging skincare products, and so much more.

Some of the best discounts you'll find after Prime Day are from familiar brands. For example, you can order a Le Creuset cast iron grill for 41 percent off and a Revlon one-step hair styler for 25 percent off. But the savings don't stop there. Other lesser-known brands are also offering price cuts right now, including Amazon's own home brand, Rivet. Its mid-century modern tufted sofa is currently marked down by $520, bringing the price down from more than $1,000 to just over $600.

You can also score affordable beauty and skincare products for even less than usual. This highly rated mascara from Maybelline is only $5 right now, and this L'Oréal Paris hyaluronic serum is 25 percent off. Many sunscreens and oral health products are discounted, too.

Ready to snag some of the best after Prime Day deals of 2021? Keep scrolling for a curated selection of 24 late Amazon Prime Day price cuts you won't want to miss.

Best Home Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

