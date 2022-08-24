The Roomba Robot Vacuum That Picks Up an 'Unbelievable' Amount of Hair Is $101 Off Ahead of Labor Day

If you don't have a robot vacuum yet, you're definitely doing more work cleaning than you need to. It's true that vacuum robot cleaners can be pricey, which is why timing is everything—especially when it comes to big holiday sales, and there are so many Labor Day deals happening early on Amazon. One notable markdown? This iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner that's $101 off right now.

Thankfully you don't need to wait until Labor Day on September 5 to score discounts on high-tickets items like the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum. You just need to know where to look; there are several robot vacuum cleaners on sale hiding within Amazon's secret Gold Box hub, however, this specific model is loved by more than 6,100 reviewers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. Read on to see why.

To buy: $249 (was $350); amazon.com.

The iRobot Roomba takes all the fuss out of cleaning your floors simply because it does the work for you. The device can start vacuuming on command by pressing the "Clean" button on top or you can control it via WiFi on your phone. With the app, you can initiate the vacuuming process immediately or select specific days and times to program a cleaning schedule that works for you.

And once it starts, you'll be impressed by how much it picks up. We're talking pet hair (and your hair), dust, crumbs, dirt—must we go on? The Roomba is built with excellent suction power that clears messes, and it uses an edge sweeping brush to get debris from corners—plus, a large, main rubber brush that can work on both hard flooring and carpeting without error.

The robot vacuum is also programmed to work smarter, not harder. Instead of aimlessly bumping into furniture or walls, the Roomba maps out your layout and travels throughout your home in rows, making sure it doesn't miss anything like you accidentally might. And if it notices that an area is a bit dirtier than usual, it zeroes in on that spot until it's spick and span.

Whether you had an older model or have heard horror stories about robot vacuums falling down stairs, just know that with the i3 Evo, that won't be a problem. It's designed with a cliff-detecting sensor, so it won't charge full steam ahead down your staircase. Neat!

"I absolutely love, love this i3 vacuum," wrote one Amazon shopper and cat owner. "It's unbelievable how much hair this picks up. It even gets the cat litter!" They also shared how much they love the mapping feature saying, "This has made such a difference in my life!"

Another person who received the Roomba as a wedding present said, "By far, it's the best gift I've ever gotten. Since our wedding in April 2022, I have only swept once." They have three long-haired dogs and shared, "We have carpet, hard wood, and tile floors and it doesn't skip a beat with any of them."

And one last fan who called the robot vacuum a "phenomenal product" wrote that it is "truly life changing" and shared, "My floors are cleaner than ever."

Don't miss out on saving over $100 on this Roomba i3 Evo robot vacuum cleaner. Get it now while it's on sale ahead of Labor Day.