6 Smart Ways to Stop Porch Pirates and Keep Your Package Deliveries Safe

1 Have important packages delivered where someone will be

This can be the easiest solution, if you're back at the office, or if you have a friend or neighbor who's home during the day. That'll ensure that the package is brought inside promptly and not left out to entice a would-be thief.

You can also rent lockers at places like the UPS Store or Amazon Locker locations, where the packages are safely stashed until you can swing by to pick them up.