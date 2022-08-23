Laundry Day Calls for This Compact Clothes Drying Rack That'll Preserve Your Delicates for Just $24

It’s so popular, it’s earned more than 7,100 five-star ratings on Amazon so far.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on August 23, 2022

Honey-Can-Do DRY-09065 Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Steel
Photo: amazon.com

Anyone who has ever put linen pants or a silky dress in the dryer has learned their lesson once the item comes back wrinkled or shrunk, which is why air-drying delicate clothes is the preferred method of choice. There are several ways to air-dry, however, a great space-saving option is a collapsible drying rack like this super popular one from Honey-Can-Do that's just $24 on Amazon.

Whether you're drying undergarments like bras and underwear or are tending to gentle clothes fabrics like wool and even cotton, you'll want to forgo the machine and go with the Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack. In fact, thousands of shoppers already love the laundry room essential, earning it more than 7,100 five-star ratings for this specific style so far.

Honey-Can-Do DRY-09065 Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Steel
amazon.com

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

The clothes drying rack is designed with a coated steel frame that's sturdy, rust-resistant, and stylish. It can hold several clothing items at a time thanks to its multi-level build that's accompanied by seven hanging rods, so you can drape your classic tees, towels, jeans, and more.

Since the rack is 42 inches tall, it can also come in handy when drying longer items like a midi skirt or a maxi dress. Plus, the drying rack has a flat section on top ideal for special pieces that need to dry flat like wool sweaters that tend to lose shape if dried on a hanger, for instance.

Although its drying capabilities is the main reason why people adore the rack, shoppers are also impressed by its compact size. Those who live in small homes can appreciate that the drying rack can fold down into just 3 inches tall, so you can tuck it away next to the drying machine or place it on top of the cabinets in the laundry room.

Honey-Can-Do DRY-09065 Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Steel
amazon.com

"This one is quite sturdy and even continues to feel strong while folding it up," wrote one reviewer who called it a "well-rounded laundry rack." Even though they were skeptical about its style, the shopper added, "for the price I was blown away at how high the quality feels considering there are other racks for sale over three times the price."

Another shopper who also confirmed that it is "well made and sturdy for air-dry laundry." They also wrote that it is "nice for jeans and bigger towels, and the darn thing is so sturdy! Collapses down to a few inches so I can get it out of the way when necessary." They even said that it is "a must-buy for anyone who air-dries their laundry."

Prolong the life of your clothes by air-drying the delicates with the Honey-Can-Do laundry rack that's just $24 at Amazon.

