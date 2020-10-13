10 Genius Home Gadgets on Sale for Less Than $50 This Prime Day
Are you feeling that in the air? The feeling of good deals surrounding you? Welcome to Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Some of this year’s best deals include incredible price cuts on comfortable bras, beauty tools, and clothing. And while those are great, some of the most life-changing finds are tucked away in the thousands of pages that make up this huge event. But don’t worry: We scoured the sale and found clever things that will absolutely make your day. We’re talking about shiatsu massagers that you can use while working from home, sleek and advanced water filters that'll outlast your current models, and reusable storage bags that you can utilize as a eco-friendly alternative to plastic ones.
The best thing about these items—aside from the incredible use you’ll get out of them—is that today, they’re all on sale for less than $50. Some of them are even more than half-off. But just like all good things, good deals must come to an end, too. And though Prime Day just started, it’s finishing tomorrow just before midnight PT.
Read more about these genius gadgets and gizmos and add them to your cart at discounted prices before it’s too late.
Naipo Shiatsu Neck Back Massager
The stress that comes from working at home (or in the office) can really tense up your body. But it’s not the most realistic thing to go out and get massages every week. Instead, you can bring muscle relief into your home with this top-rated back and neck massager. You can place it against your desk chair or your couch for a quick massage anytime you need it. Usually, this budget-friendly find is just under $50, but right now you can get it for less than $25. It’s an absolute steal of a deal that will leave you feeling refreshed and relieved.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
It wouldn't be a Prime Day sales roundup without this smart device. The Amazon Echo Dot has become a staple in households everywhere. Reason being: It's so darn simple to use. Set-up is basically as simple as plugging it in, connecting your Amazon account, and just like that you're off to the races.
You can ask your smart assistant everything from, "What's the weather like?" to "Play NPR." You can even send in an Amazon order with this small tool. Now just under $19, there's practically no reason not to test it out.
Instant Pot Pressure Cooker
It wouldn’t be a Prime Day deals roundup without an Instant Pot on the list; you can always find an absolutely wild deal on the programmable cookers, and this year is no different. You’ll save more than you’ll pay by buying the 3-quart device known for its precise ability to cook rice, meats, veggies, and soups during this sale. Need further enticing? The beloved model has nearly 18,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.
MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
Have you ever left the house only to experience that jarring revelation that you left the garage door open? You’ll no longer have to wager between going back home to shut it or leaving it open all day with the MyQ opener. It’s a smart device that connects to an app you can use anywhere. This means you can be miles away and still have the ability to shut the garage door. Now that’s power.
“Does a great job letting me know if the garage door was left open through notifications from the app,” wore one five-star reviewer. “Allows me to close the garage directly from my phone even though I have a different opener. I can also know history like when it was last opened and how long it’s been closed for. Works great!” Typically $40, you can shop it today for $17.
Kasa 3 Way Smart Switch Kit
With the Kasa Smart Switch Kit, you’ll have the ability to control the lights in your home without leaving the couch. Along with fulfilling lazy hearts, it can also help save money down the road. The coordinating app can schedule when the lights turn on and off, and since you can use it when you’re not home, you won’t feel spooked walking in the door at night when you’ve already turned on the lights for your arrival. Shoppers say this kit has an easy installation process and works seamlessly with smart devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher
You might be familiar with the LifeStraw brand—it's known for it's filtering travel straw that can be used, well, basically everywhere. This pitcher has the same effectiveness as the straw, but it designed to stay in your home.
The filter's microscopic pores get rid of chemicals, heavy metals, parasites, and lead as the water passes through. Unlike other similar products, this pitcher is extremely long-lasting. It's safe to use for up to 1,000 gallons of water. The sleeker and slimmer design is an additional win.
Waterpik WP-662 Water Flosser
That same clean feeling you get from the dentist can be achieved more comfortably at home with this top-selling water flosser. More than 45,000 people have reviewed this hygienic device and have gone so far as to call it a “miracle.”
“This is the single most useful and life-changing thing I bought on Amazon to date,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “For several years now I would get swollen gums above a specific set of teeth ... A couple of months ago I got this water flosser. And just like that, my gum problem was gone. I use it twice a day, morning and evening and have not had a single occurrence of gingivitis! I’m buying one for everyone I know.” You’ll save your teeth, your gums, and an additional $30 buying the Waterpik today.
Stasher Reusable Storage Bags
It might seem odd, buying bags that cost more than a few bucks, but Amazon shoppers swear these reusable goodies are worth it. They’re made to last for years and are durable enough to handle the dishwasher—plus, they’re an eco-friendly alternative to plastic baggies. Each set comes with four different-sized bags (as large as a half-gallon and as small as 9.9 ounces) that have pinchable air-tight seals. They’re great for storing produce, knickknacks, and even electronics chargers.
Mercer Culinary 8-Piece Garnishing Kit
You’re about to become the best at-home bartender, chef, sous-chef, and baker around with the Mercer culinary kit. It comes with eight garnishing tools that perfectly shape lemon peels, herbs, and fruits into beautifully crafted designs. Shoppers say that the kit is a simple way to make any meal look beautiful.
“Every utensil can be used to create amazing designs and drizzles when plating your food,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The bag to carry the utensils is very sturdy. The utensils themselves are heavy and look amazing. This is a must have. These will help you plate like a professional!”
Something this fancy seems like it’d cost a whole lot, but today it’s just $25. It’s especially handy to have for the holiday season, when hosting and cooking for guests becomes routine. At more than half-off, it’s a major steal.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
More than 7,000 shoppers swear by what has been dubbed as a "miracle" eyelash serum. The mix of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids combine to boost growth, fullness, and volume for tired or dull lashes. It's helped instill a newfound confidence in so many users.
"I started seeing results after two or three weeks but now, after consistently using it daily for three months I have eyelashes that look false (or like extensions) I am beyond pleased," wrote one five-star reviewer. My eyelashes used to be short, sparse and I was missing lashes on each corner of the eye. Not only did it make them thicker, it made them grow back in the corners."