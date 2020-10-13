10 Genius Home Gadgets on Sale for Less Than $50 This Prime Day

It wouldn't be a Prime Day sales roundup without this smart device. The Amazon Echo Dot has become a staple in households everywhere. Reason being: It's so darn simple to use. Set-up is basically as simple as plugging it in, connecting your Amazon account, and just like that you're off to the races.

You can ask your smart assistant everything from, "What's the weather like?" to "Play NPR." You can even send in an Amazon order with this small tool. Now just under $19, there's practically no reason not to test it out.