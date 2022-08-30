This Best-Selling Midi Skirt With 9,200+ Five-Star Ratings 'Pairs With Almost Anything' and Is on Sale at Amazon

If dresses are a summertime staple, then long skirts are a fall must-have. Midi skirts go with practically anything and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. And did we mention how well they go with comfy sweaters?

If you're shopping for skirts for fall, why not choose a stylish midi that's loved by thousands? The Exlura High-Waist Midi Skirt is an Amazon best-seller for several reasons, including its lightweight material, comfy fit, and styling options. And right now, you can get it on sale.

To buy: $32 (was $39); amazon.com.

Made with polyester, the flowing skirt is breathable, so you could wear it right now as we close out summer and later in fall with tights on your legs and a pumpkin spice latte in hand. Even though it's lightweight, shoppers say it is not too thin. And while several swear it is not sheer, a few claim it is, so if you're concerned, consider wearing a liner.

The mid-length skirt has an elastic waistband that's ruffled and helps give an A-line appearance. It also has pretty pleats that shoppers really like and a ruffled hemline that looks so elegant. Another popular detail is its two hidden side pockets, so you can stash a small wallet, cell phone, or keys.

It's available in 17 colors and patterns, including bright hues, florals, and animal prints. You can also find fall-appropriate colors like coffee, mustard, and dark green.

No matter what you have planned for the day, chances are this midi skirt is ready for it. In reviews, customers write that they've worn it with tank tops, classic T-shirts, sweaters, jean jackets, and more. It's so versatile, one shopper said the skirt "pairs with almost anything."

While most wear it casually for everyday activities, others throw it on for work, dates, church, concerts, travel, brunch, and even weddings. It's no wonder the best-seller has earned 9,200 five-star ratings on Amazon so far.

"I love this skirt," wrote one reviewer. "It's very lightweight and comfortable. The fabric is actually more durable than I expected. I've worn this multiple different ways with different styles and it always looks cute."

Another person titled their review "I have found my new favorite skirt" and said, "This fits beautifully right at my natural waistline. I wore a tank tucked in and received compliments all day long." They also shared how much they appreciate the deep pockets and added that they will "definitely be ordering more colors!"

Add some functional fun to your closet with the Exlura midi skirt while it's on sale at Amazon.