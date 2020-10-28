The 15 Coziest Fall Finds You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $50

Depending on where you are, it's about the time of year when everything starts to get chillier. Trips to the grocery story, warming up the car in the morning, going out to check on mail—life just gets a bit frostier, a bit grayer, and a bit more in need of all things cozy.
To make the transition feel (somewhat) warmer, we’ve compiled a list of cozy finds perfect for the dropping temperatures. These items range from soothing neck and back massagers to pashmina shawl wraps, and they all cost under $50. Think of them as self-care treats to warm you up, comfort you, and ease any anxiety you might be feeling about the long winter ahead. After all, winter is the perfect season for pampering.
Below, shop the 15 coziest and comfiest fall finds around.
Comfort your aching joints and sore muscles with the pain-relieving device that has garnered nearly 20,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4-star rating. Naipo’s neck and back massager is designed to fit comfortably around your neck like a scarf, and can also be wrapped around your lower back for added pain relief. Eight kneading nodes, three intensity levels, and heat make for a customizable and personalized experience any time you use it—you can adjust the settings to specifically target irritated spots, or use it more as a general pressure-reliever whenever you please.
“This is the best thing I’ve ever bought for myself,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “If you suffer from tension in your body this is legit like getting a deep tissue massage, I’m amazed! I was scared it was gonna be kinda weak but it really digs into the muscle and if you need a lighter massage you can push the device to make it less intense.”
Appearance-wise, Clay in Motion’s mug is a home run. It comes in 21 earthy tones like “Mystic Waters” and “Mudslide” that resemble natural and beautiful landscapes. It’s like bringing the Grand Canyon home with you. Additionally, these mugs are designed to warm—not burn—your hands while you’re sipping on your favorite drink. The ergonomic design makes it easy to tuck your hand around the cup so that you can immediately start to warm up.
Nearly 3,500 shoppers have given the mug an impressive 4.8-star rating, going so far as saying it’s the perfect gift for those with “perpetually cold hands.”
“Using this mug makes me feel pampered,” wrote one reviewer. “Especially good on a cold morning or evening to warm my hands... they're beautiful and long lasting.”
Make new memories in the backyard by this $50 fire pit. The affordable accessory will help you create a toasty space for nights spent roasting marshmallows, exchanging stories, and laughing at jokes. This 22-inch model includes a steel cover and poking stick, and comes with a simple three-step assembly.
“If you're looking for something quick, easy, cozy and good for a small area where it will be attended and then covered with a tarp or cover when done, then this fits the bill,” wrote one shopper.
Get some instant stress-relief with a candle that smells like the best parts of winter and vacation all in one. The orange peel, cinnamon, and ginger scents create a soothing aroma that will waft through the house and cover it in a blanket of peace.
“The scent is just lovely and not too powerful like some candles can be,” explained one happy customer. “We still have one on our coffee table and use it several evenings each week, so the longevity is excellent.”
The idea of a body pillow is great, until you’re left with a smushed piece of fabric two weeks after your first use. You won’t experience that deflated outcome using EnerPlex’s memory foam model. Plush and sturdy, the top-rated pillow is made to stay supportive, no matter how often you use it.
“I’ve tried almost every pillow on the market and could never get a good restful night's sleep,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I saw this pillow and the reviews were good so I decided to try it myself ... I love this pillow so much I purchased another one for my husband to try. If you want a good night's sleep then get this pillow.”
With these top-rated fleece socks, you’ll get the comfort of slippers without the task of having to take them off on the couch or in bed. You’ll be able to walk around feeling like your feet are wrapped up in a blanket with these things. Plus, they’re built with grips that will keep you from slipping around the house.
“I continue to purchase these as time goes on,” wrote one happy reviewer. “They are soft and warm, and have rubber thingies on the bottom so you don’t slip and feel great. I wear them all the time at home.”
It’s the little things in life that make all of the difference, and the same can be said for comfy clothing. In this case, the hooded robe is a total game changer. Instead of having to wrap your head in a towel as quickly as you can, you can cover your wet hair and prevent chills post-shower. It’s also incredibly comfortable to cozy up in when you’re just hanging out at home.
“This is one beautiful robe, it’s super soft and so comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “I could not be happier. Nice deep pockets and a nice big hood to pull over your head on those cold mornings when you’re sipping your coffee I love my robe!”
During chilly weather, a cozy beanie makes morning commutes and trips to the grocery store much more bearable. This Amazon favorite has a stylish chunky design that looks as if it were hand-sewn. Usually it’s hard to find a quality winter hat under $30 (seriously, when did they become so expensive?), but this one retails for under $15. It’s got more than 16,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating, so you can trust that this buy will be one you won’t regret.
“I wanted a nice warm beanie and I looked at a lot of others at the store and I just didn’t like the quality of them,” explained one shopper. “This hat is super soft and I wear it all the time … This hat keeps my ears nice and warm when I’m at my brother's soccer games.”
Keep things stylish, soft, and snuggly with this unique cardigan. Unlike the classic button-ups, this one is designed with a chic waterfall drape. It totally appropriate as a workwear layer, but it’s soft and cozy enough to throw on when you’re in the house wearing sweats. There are a lot of color options available for this style, including fall tones like camel, mink, and mustard.
“I've been searching forever for the perfect sweater for layering,” wrote one five-star reviewer.
“Well, I didn't have to look any further after finding this gem. I'm not really a sweater person and tend to prefer hoodies for comfort, but that's because I have never found a sweater that met all my criteria until I ordered this one in black and immediately fell in love! Now I have it in like 12 other colors and no, I'm not joking.”
You might be thinking, “Are Crocs really a justifiable purchase going into the fall?” In the case of these lined Croc slippers, the answer (according to shoppers) is a resounding ‘Yes.” Close to 15,000 people have given the slippers a near-perfect 4.8-star rating because of the shoes’ comfortable and functional design. Thanks to the warm lining, they’re as cozy as any other pair of slippers, but they come with the same anti-slip bottom that made classic Crocs a favorite.
“These Crocs, which I said I would never buy, are the best shoes I have ever purchased,” wrote one shocked shopper. “They're comfortably lined, perfect for slip on or wear as a backed shoe and it's just as comfy to wear in bed or walking around.”
Getting into the colder seasons is so much easier with a good pair of pajamas—especially when they come in an adorable and affordable set. This top-rated set comes with a plush crewneck long-sleeve and pants patterned with seasonal prints like snowflake and plaid. Just be warned: Shoppers say when you put them on, you’ll never want to take them off.
“Most comfortable PJs I own,” wrote one five-star reviewer.
Enhance your throw blanket stockpile with an electric heating version that can warm you up in just three minutes. The Sable best-seller comes with 10 heating levels, automatic shut-off, and overheat protection that self-regulates temperature if it’s getting too toasty.
“This throw is saving my marriage,” wrote one shopper. “I am always cold and he is always hot. We battle over the thermostat and it doesn’t help that our house is poorly insulated. I ordered this and I am so glad I splurged. It has made my TV watching time so much more relaxing and enjoyable. Do yourself a favor and get yourself this amazing blanket. You will be so happy you did.”
Sometimes looking at something beautiful just feels comforting. This rose gold tea kettle has that effect. Its shimmering color and vintage-inspired look makes it just as much a piece of decor as it does an appliance.
“The kettles' design and appearance are amazing,” wrote one shopper. “I have a pretty big family and the speed of boiling the water is really convenient. The kettle is durable and the whistle is loud enough for you to notice.”
If you have to wear a bra this winter, let it be this Hanes best-seller. The wire-free and seamless bra can make all the difference when you’re at home working or enjoying family time. According to shoppers, it’s the kind of bra you’ll forget is there. And though it’s comfortable and stretchy, it still provides enough support for those with big busts to feel secure.
“I love this,” wrote one happy shopper. “I have seriously big boobs,and it provides enough support so I’m comfortable and not all over the place all day.”
Dress up any outfit with the pashmina blanket scarf that looks and feels like cashmere, and still somehow costs under $15. The shawl can be draped around your neck and shoulders for a relaxed style, or it can be fitted tighter for warmth. With the affordable price tag, it’s the perfect layer to stock up on in a few colors (especially when there are 36 to choose from).
“It is soft, sturdy and keeps my shoulders warm,” wrote one reviewer. “I washed and dried in the dryer twice already and no issues at all. It also works as a regular scarf under a coat.”