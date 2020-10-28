The 15 Coziest Fall Finds You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $50

Comfort your aching joints and sore muscles with the pain-relieving device that has garnered nearly 20,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4-star rating. Naipo’s neck and back massager is designed to fit comfortably around your neck like a scarf, and can also be wrapped around your lower back for added pain relief. Eight kneading nodes, three intensity levels, and heat make for a customizable and personalized experience any time you use it—you can adjust the settings to specifically target irritated spots, or use it more as a general pressure-reliever whenever you please.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever bought for myself,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “If you suffer from tension in your body this is legit like getting a deep tissue massage, I’m amazed! I was scared it was gonna be kinda weak but it really digs into the muscle and if you need a lighter massage you can push the device to make it less intense.”