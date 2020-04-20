Quarantine Shopping: The Most Unusual Things Our Editors Have Purchased to Stay Sane

Image zoom courtesy of manufacturers

I don’t know about you, but indulging in a little online retail therapy has become my new favorite homebound activity. Between all of the sales and promotions retailers are offering right now, it’s virtually impossible to resist the opportunity to grab a $20 denim jacket from Old Navy or a Kate Spade tote for 40 percent off. (As a shopping editor, my inbox is exploding with flash deals.) And then we have to consider the impact of social distancing and the stress of enduring a global pandemic: Sometimes, online shopping feels like a little self-soothing, you-deserve-this treat that alleviates some boredom and improves quality of life while we #stayhome.

In the past month, I’ve purchased work-from-home essentials like a supportive desk chair, but I’ll be honest here—I’ve also purchased a few items (some eccentric, some indulgent!) that I would have probably resisted were I not cooped up at home.

For instance, I gave in and purchased one of those very trendy tie-dye sweatshirts that are all over Instagram right now, a dozen boxes of my favorite tea (just in case!), a jump rope for my new at-home workout routine, and a colorful, joy-sparking shower curtain to liven up my bathroom. I’m also about to pull the trigger on a sewing machine to occupy the free time I have at home, which I figure I should put towards honing a skill or pursuing a hobby, so fashioning myself some new drapes and throw pillows it is!

As it turns out, I’m not alone. I convinced my fellow Real Simple editors to let me in on their most bizarre and quirky quarantine-inspired purchases that are helping them to either feel happier or stay busy and entertained at home. See what we confessed to ordering lately below.

Finishing Touch Flawless Eyebrow Epilator

“This thing! My eyebrows are out of control.” –Heather Morgan Shott, Senior Director of Digital Content Strategy

To buy: $20; target.com.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Leather Slip-Ons

“I am the type of person who wears ‘house shoes,’ and since I am now in my house shoes approximately 16 hours a day, I decided these ultra-comfy Birks were worth the splurge. Yes, they’re kind of ugly in that classic Birkenstock sort of way, but I love the blush color and feel a little wave of happiness every time I look at my feet.” –Jenna Helwig, Food Director

To buy: $135; freepeople.com.

Artisanal Kitchen Supply 6 Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

“I ordered this Dutch oven, since I suddenly have the urge to bake homemade bread—even though I’ve never made bread before.” –Jennifer Davidson, Digital Deputy Editor

To buy: $70; bedbathandbeyond.com.

Crocs

“I bought Crocs, which is something I never thought I’d do in my life (because let’s face it, they aren’t the most stylish of shoes). But the bright orange Crocs I bought make me smile and laugh because of how vibrant and goofy they are. Not to mention, they’re up there with the most comfortable shoes I own.” –Summer Cartwright, Ecommerce Writer

To buy: $34; zappos.com.

Selfie Ring Light

“I’ve always wanted a ring light because of the quality light it brings to photos, so I finally caved and bought one. It [provides] great light quality for the video chats with friends and colleagues, turning any drab setting into something a little brighter and happier during these tough times (and I secretly use it for making silly TikToks to keep me laughing and sane!).” –Muzam Agha, Photo Director

To buy: $60 (was $70); bestbuy.com.

Paint by Numbers Kit

“I finally graduated from coloring books to paint by numbers! I love how they’re a mindful craft that feels a bit more challenging than coloring but still just as relaxing. I also love that the final product is something I can actually hang up and incorporate into my décor.” –Stephanie Perry, Branded Content Editor

To buy: from $28; etsy.com.

Zella All in One Jumpsuit

“I purged my closet and decided to restock it while my favorite stores offered amazing online sales. This Zella jumpsuit is by far the best thing I’ve purchased so far. It’s so comfortable that I wore it multiple times in the same week and none of my video-conferencing colleagues noticed thanks to clever layering with an undershirt or a denim jacket to switch up the look. Bonus: The adjustable waistband allows me to indulge in all the quarantine snacks while remaining perfectly comfy.” –Anna Knief, Shop E-Commerce Managing Editor

To buy: $48, nordstrom.com.

Cocktail Shaker

“I’ve been talking about learning how to make martinis at home for years, and I finally achieved my dream of shaking up my own handcrafted martini thanks to an impulsive quarantine buy. I purchased this stylish cocktail shaker from Target’s in-house brand Project62. It looks so much more expensive than it really is and gets the job done.” –Christie Calucchia, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer

To buy: $13; target.com.

Uno Card Game

“This old-school game is a lifesaver for my family of six when someone says, ‘I’m bored!’ It’s easy enough for young kids to understand, but stimulating for adults. And it’s something we can play together away from screens.” –Melissa Willets, Writer

To buy: $6; target.com.

Rollerblades

“While my purchases have mostly been groceries and essential home goods, my boyfriend made an interesting buy recently. After NYC closed dog parks last week, he bought a pair of inline skates to bring our one-year-old goldendoodle, Riley, on long runs during his lunch break. He hasn’t used skates in years, but these have strong ankle support to help him glide down the sidewalk. It’s no dog park, but Riley loves it.” –Katie MacDonald, Ecommerce Food Writer

To buy: $100 (was $170); dickssportinggoods.com.

Crayola Crayons and Coloring Pencils

“I recently bought scented Crayola crayons and coloring pencils—something I don’t think I would have purchased outside of being quarantined. Since I don’t own any coloring tools, I figured I’d get something super fun, and as the product name entails, silly! I like them so much, I’m probably going to get the Silly Scents Markers next.” –Christina Butan, Amazon Ecommerce Writer

To buy: $8; target.com, $5; target.com.

Cocktail Set

“I bought this cocktail shaker set. My husband and I are both (fortunately) still working very hard, and I’ve decided trying a different fancy cocktail every day to mark the end of the work day and help us unwind is the best way to go.” –Lisa Milbrand, Copywriter

To buy: $30; target.com.

