Amazon Shoppers Are 'Over-the-Top Thrilled' With This Foot Massager—and It's $100 Off Right Now
Standing on your feet all day at work, living with pain from plantar fasciitis or diabetic neuropathy, aches from running, or just dealing with a knot in your arch—there are too many reasons why most of us deal with foot and leg pain. Going to a massage therapist or physical therapy is helpful, but that out-of-pocket cost adds up quickly, and, let's face it, our own hands can't really make a difference. But more than 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers dealing with all different types of foot ailments point to a solution everyone seems happy with.
That powerful little fix comes in the form of the top-selling Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager—which is $100 off right now thanks to a clippable coupon. This massager can be used on feet, calves, and ankles to help work out knots, promote blood flow, reduce swelling, and alleviate pain. It does so through three levels of intensity and five different settings meant to pinpoint specific aches and pains, like rolling massage, compression therapy, sway function (for tightness), heat function, and quiet mode for a lighter feeling and sounding experience.
To buy: $240 with coupon (was $340); amazon.com.
The massager works muscles and ligaments with a series of rotating balls and helps to relieve stress with a powerful but calming experience. The Cloud Massager is an investment at its price point, but at $100 off, it rivals a day trip to the spa or just a couple of trips to a licensed therapist, but after buying it, many reviewers pointed to the fact that this is something they can do for themselves as often as they'd like, all for one purchase. And a phenomenal one, at that.
"Oh. My. God!!!! Best foot massage of my life!" one shopper entitles their review. "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager I bought from Cloud Massage. Immediately after my first use, I knew beyond the shadow of any doubt, that this is by far the best investment I have ever made in and/or for myself! I was in heaven after I started this Shiatsu Foot Massager the first time I used it on my tired, aching feet! Each default session lasts 15 minutes. I went 4 times in a row, not kidding!"
Give your feet a much-needed, blissful experience and order the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager while it's $100 off on Amazon.