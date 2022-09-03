This Shiatsu-Style Foot Massager With 9,000+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for 'Real Simple' Readers Only

Pretty much everyone has foot problems from time to time. If you're pregnant, spend long hours on your feet at work, or suffer from plantar fasciitis, you know this to be especially true. Sure, massage therapy is a great tool, but the cost and time commitment can add up quickly. Luckily, there might be a solution to your aching feet. The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager has more than 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers attesting to its power to help users cope with all different types of ailments—and we have a special promo code for 25 percent off.

What makes this "impressive," cloud-like foot massager stand out from the pack is its ability to promote blood flow, reduce swelling, and alleviate pain not only in feet but in calves and ankles as well through an adjustable bar. The device has three levels of intensity ranging from gentle to strong and five different comfort modes to pinpoint specific aches and pains: rolling massage, compression therapy, sway function, heat function, and quiet mode.

To buy: $195 (orig. $260); amazon.com.

The massager mimics traditional Shiatsu massage technique with a series of rotating balls. Reviewers say the experience can be quite intense but also incredibly helpful for managing aches, pains, and swelling. One reviewer claims the massager "healed three months of foot pain in ONE try," while another said that the massager was the only thing that has helped with his plantar fasciitis.

There's no doubt that the Cloud Massager is an investment at its normal price point, but Real Simple readers can snag a 25 percent discount from now through Monday, September 5 with a special Labor Day Weekend promo code: REALSIMPLECM. With this deal, the price comes down from $260 to $195 for non-Prime members and from $230 to $173 for Prime shoppers, which rivals a few trips to the day spa or physical therapy appointments. So if you're tired of dealing with chronic foot pain, now's the time to try out this innovative, at-home solution that reviewers call their "guilty pleasure." Head over to Amazon to scoop up this great deal while you still can.