 I Love This Foot Massager So Much, I’m Gifting It to My Mom and Sister for Christmas

Instead of exchanging physical gifts for Christmas every year, my mom, sister, and I normally treat ourselves to a spa day. Along with being a great way to unwind, it’s also a nice way for the three of us to reconnect and spend time together during the busy holiday season.
Unfortunately, this year we won’t be able to have our annual spa day due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead of planning a relaxing day full of massages, facials, and pedicures, I’ve been racking my brain trying to come up with gift ideas for them. That is, until I discovered the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager.
Earlier this month, I was lucky enough to be sent the massager from the brand to test out, and I immediately became obsessed. The other day while using the handy gadget, I realized what a great at-home substitute it would be for this year’s spa day. And after learning that it’s currently on sale on Amazon, I knew I finally found the perfect holiday gift for my mom and sister.
Unlike other foot massagers, this top-rated option boasts an open design and adjustable base, so it can massage your feet, ankles, and calves. The device provides a deep-tissue Shiatsu massage that targets pressure points to provide pain relief, increase circulation and muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and also help melt stress away.
In addition to the rolling massage setting, the massager provides compression and heat therapy, and it also boasts a sway function that helps relieve joint pain. I love that it has three intensity levels and the fact that it has a quiet mode, so I can use it while watching TV, and it won’t be distracting. After each use, I’m amazed by how relaxed I am and how great my legs and feet feel.
I’m not the only one who is a fan. More than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given the foot massager an impressive 4.5-star rating, with many customers saying they feel like they just got back from the spa after using it. And it’s not just regular shoppers who love it—several massage therapists have left rave reviews calling it “the best foot massager” they’ve ever used.
Not only is the relaxing at-home massager the next best thing to a trip to the spa, but perhaps best of all, it’s also more cost-effective. Normally priced at $270, the top-rated gadget is currently marked down to just $196 (a $75 discount). While that may seem pricey at first glance, it’s typically less than what I would spend on our annual girls’ day, and it can be used for years to come.
To buy: $196 (Originally $270); amazon.com