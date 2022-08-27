The Best-Selling Eyeglass Wipes on Amazon Are Just 6 Cents Each for One More Day

They have over 44,000 five-star ratings.

By Lex Goodman
Published on August 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Care Touch Lens Wipes for Eyeglasses
Photo: amazon.com

Eyeglasses come in many shapes, sizes, and uses. Some help us see things more clearly while others protect our eyes from the sun, but all of them need to have crystal clear lenses in order to do their jobs. Rubbing smudged glasses on your shirt is a quick and easy way to scratch them, so having a lens wipe handy at all times is highly recommended—but not always the case.

Yet nearly 44,400 Amazon shoppers found a cheap and extremely effective way to remedy this predicament that nearly all of us find ourselves in. The Care Touch Eyeglass Lens Wipes come in a box of 210, which are all individually wrapped to easily toss into every bag, glove compartment, drawer, and pocket for constant and easy access. These microfiber cloths offer streak-free cleaning and fast drying via a gentle, ammonia-free isopropyl alcohol formula that won't irritate skin. Plus, the wipes are safe to use on coated lenses, so you don't have to worry about them ruining your glasses or other similar surfaces that need occasional wiping, like the ones on your camera, phone, or computer.

Typically, this box of wipes sells on Amazon for $17, but it's on sale until tomorrow for $13—which brings the price per wipe down to just 6 cents.

Care Touch Lens Wipes for Eyeglasses
amazon.com

To buy: $13 (was $17); amazon.com.

Shoppers love that they can get so many wipes for "an awesome deal," or "an absolute steal," as one person put it. Others add that the wipes "clean beautifully," and that they appreciate that the wipes can be used for several purposes. This same shopper shared that they used them on their "computer monitors and anything that needs a little wipe."

Another happy customer joked that they "can see clearly now," adding, these handy wipes "work well" wiping down anything they need while at their desk, in their car and "anywhere else I may need them in their handy packs."

Give yourself the affordable gift of clean glasses and screens everywhere you go by ordering the Care Touch Eyeglass Lens Wipes from Amazon while they're still on sale today.

