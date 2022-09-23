Shopping I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Pieces I'm Adding to My Fall Capsule Wardrobe Everything is practical and versatile, and it’s almost all under $100. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022

Getting ready in the morning can be smoother and faster with a highly curated, smartly designed capsule wardrobe, which is why I set out to create one for the busiest time of the year. For many, fall marks the return of jam-packed days thanks to school and activities resuming, and the start of the holiday season. To make my life a little easier, I put my skills as a shopping reporter to use and created a capsule wardrobe for the season. I sourced everything from Amazon, and almost everything I included in the capsule is under $100. Editor-Loved Fall Capsule Wardrobe Finds Zesica Women's Chunky Knit Sleeve Sweater, $36 Like Dreams Women's Large Vegan Leather Woven Tote Bag, $65 Guess Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat, $102 The Drop Women's Isaac Cutout Sweater, $50 Pro Celia Big Wide Brim Hat, $36 Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Puff Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $18 The Drop Women's Rumi Blazer Vest, $70 Vionic Cynthia Loafers, $140 Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $42 (was $70) English Factory Women's Floral Dot Maxi Dress, $110 I knew that finding the right pieces could take some time, so I delegated the bulk of my shopping to a stylist. Thanks to my Prime membership, Amazon's Personal Shopper service, which pairs me with a stylist, is included in my subscription. And even non-members can get in on this perk by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. The fashion expert reviewed my requests and curated a 15-piece assortment for me, and then I chose the styles I wanted to try on at home. Once they were shipped to me, I could keep and pay for what I wanted. I didn't have to pay for the items I didn't love, and I returned them for free. Thanks to my stylist, I discovered this timeless, versatile Guess trench coat, which probably would have never been on my radar since I don't shop this brand very often. The water-resistant hooded jacket features a classic double-breasted design and black piping that makes it pop. I know that I'll wear this jacket when cooler temperatures arrive this fall and beyond. In fact, I'm already planning to pack it for a trip I have planned this spring. Amazon.com To buy: $102; amazon.com. My personal shopper also recommended The Drop's Isaac sweater. The chic find is a little more elevated than your typical cardigan or chunky knit (though I love both), so it's great for a night out or the office. It resembles a blouse, but feels like a cozy knit, so I know I'll reach for the comfortable top all fall and winter. Amazon.com To buy: $50; amazon.com. Wardrobe Basics Checklist Now that I'm back at the office almost full-time, my wardrobe requires items that I can wear to work. But I never want to shell out money for items that I can only wear in professional settings, which is why I love pieces like Levi's 724 high-rise straight jeans and English Factory's mixed print maxi dress. Both are polished and comfortable, ensuring I'll want to wear them when I'm heading to the office and off duty, too. They're both perfect for family get-togethers, brunch with friends, and running errands. Amazon.com To buy: $42 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon.com To buy: $110; amazon.com. As far as footwear goes, I couldn't not get myself a pair of loafers. After seeing them everywhere during a recent trip to Paris, I know they'll experience a resurgence this fall. But unlike most trendy items, loafers, like the trench coat, are another classic that I can invest in now and wear for years to come. And this particular pair from Vionic, the Cynthia loafer, features super soft leather and an incredibly supportive orthotic insert that will make them great for commuting. Amazon.com To buy: $140; amazon.com. If you're ready to assemble your own capsule wardrobe, sort through your closet to find your favorites for the season, and then draft a list of what you can add to make your already-incredible assortment go further. Start your shopping with more editor-loved Amazon finds below, or head to Amazon's Personal Shopper service to enlist a stylist to help you find exactly what you need. 01 of 05 Zesica Women's Chunky Knit Sleeve Sweater Amazon.com $36, amazon.com 02 of 05 Like Dreams Women's Large Vegan Leather Woven Tote Bag Amazon.com $65, amazon.com 03 of 05 Pro Celia Big Wide Brim Hat Amazon.com $36, amazon.com 04 of 05 Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Puff Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon.com $18, amazon.com 05 of 05 The Drop Women's Rumi Blazer Vest Amazon.com $70, amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit