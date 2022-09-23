I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Pieces I'm Adding to My Fall Capsule Wardrobe

Getting ready in the morning can be smoother and faster with a highly curated, smartly designed capsule wardrobe, which is why I set out to create one for the busiest time of the year.

For many, fall marks the return of jam-packed days thanks to school and activities resuming, and the start of the holiday season. To make my life a little easier, I put my skills as a shopping reporter to use and created a capsule wardrobe for the season. I sourced everything from Amazon, and almost everything I included in the capsule is under $100.

Editor-Loved Fall Capsule Wardrobe Finds

I knew that finding the right pieces could take some time, so I delegated the bulk of my shopping to a stylist. Thanks to my Prime membership, Amazon's Personal Shopper service, which pairs me with a stylist, is included in my subscription. And even non-members can get in on this perk by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

The fashion expert reviewed my requests and curated a 15-piece assortment for me, and then I chose the styles I wanted to try on at home. Once they were shipped to me, I could keep and pay for what I wanted. I didn't have to pay for the items I didn't love, and I returned them for free.

Thanks to my stylist, I discovered this timeless, versatile Guess trench coat, which probably would have never been on my radar since I don't shop this brand very often. The water-resistant hooded jacket features a classic double-breasted design and black piping that makes it pop. I know that I'll wear this jacket when cooler temperatures arrive this fall and beyond. In fact, I'm already planning to pack it for a trip I have planned this spring.

My personal shopper also recommended The Drop's Isaac sweater. The chic find is a little more elevated than your typical cardigan or chunky knit (though I love both), so it's great for a night out or the office. It resembles a blouse, but feels like a cozy knit, so I know I'll reach for the comfortable top all fall and winter.

Now that I'm back at the office almost full-time, my wardrobe requires items that I can wear to work. But I never want to shell out money for items that I can only wear in professional settings, which is why I love pieces like Levi's 724 high-rise straight jeans and English Factory's mixed print maxi dress. Both are polished and comfortable, ensuring I'll want to wear them when I'm heading to the office and off duty, too. They're both perfect for family get-togethers, brunch with friends, and running errands.

As far as footwear goes, I couldn't not get myself a pair of loafers. After seeing them everywhere during a recent trip to Paris, I know they'll experience a resurgence this fall. But unlike most trendy items, loafers, like the trench coat, are another classic that I can invest in now and wear for years to come. And this particular pair from Vionic, the Cynthia loafer, features super soft leather and an incredibly supportive orthotic insert that will make them great for commuting.

If you're ready to assemble your own capsule wardrobe, sort through your closet to find your favorites for the season, and then draft a list of what you can add to make your already-incredible assortment go further. Start your shopping with more editor-loved Amazon finds below, or head to Amazon's Personal Shopper service to enlist a stylist to help you find exactly what you need.