Everything to Buy From Brooklinen This Fall, According to 9 Shopping Experts

Linen Robe

Taylor Lane, Ecommerce Writer: I'd never been much of a robe person until I received this linen one as a birthday gift this year. I can't live without it now. As someone who is always cold and hates air conditioning, the robe came at the perfect time—it keeps me warm while I'm getting ready in the morning, and it makes lounging around the house on weekends extra cozy. Although it's lightweight, it's great for the transition into fall since the mornings start chilly and the days warm up. The quality is also impeccable and worth the price. I've washed the robe a handful of times, and there's no pilling or fraying like other robes that I own.