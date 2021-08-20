Everything to Buy From Brooklinen This Fall, According to 9 Shopping Experts
Take a breath, unclench your jaw, and prepare yourself for some jarring news: September is less than two weeks away. If you've recently been thrown off by a back-to-school display at your local Target, you're not alone—time seems to exist in a vacuum amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the sooner you prepare for the change of seasons, the better. According to our team of shopping experts, Brooklinen is a one-stop shop for products that will actually make you excited for summer to end.
If you're familiar with the New York-based lifestyle brand, you probably understand our obsession. Brooklinen carries a versatile range of staples—like temperature-regulating duvet covers and wildly cozy joggers—made from the most durable blends of cotton, linen, and French terry you'll ever encounter. It's relatively affordable, too, with prices starting at $28 for a T-shirt so soft, it made one writer gasp when she first put it on.
No matter what you need to stock up on before the weather grows cooler, you could stand to peruse the Brooklinen website. Not sure where to start? That's why we're here. Below, nine shopping writers and editors highlight their favorite fall must-haves from the brand.
Related Items
Classic Core Sheet Set
Lily Gray, Ecommerce Writer: I didn't know the value of high-quality sheets until I tried Brooklinen's percale set. Just from my first night's sleep, I was shocked by what I had been missing. The cooling sheets are crisp, lightweight, and so soft to the touch. They keep me cool and sweat-free on hot nights, and perfectly cozy when my air conditioning is on full blast—so I know they'll keep me comfortable in the fall and into the winter. My one complaint? It's been incredibly difficult to get out of bed since I put these sheets on my mattress.
Linen Robe
Taylor Lane, Ecommerce Writer: I'd never been much of a robe person until I received this linen one as a birthday gift this year. I can't live without it now. As someone who is always cold and hates air conditioning, the robe came at the perfect time—it keeps me warm while I'm getting ready in the morning, and it makes lounging around the house on weekends extra cozy. Although it's lightweight, it's great for the transition into fall since the mornings start chilly and the days warm up. The quality is also impeccable and worth the price. I've washed the robe a handful of times, and there's no pilling or fraying like other robes that I own.
Classic Duvet Cover
Nina Huang, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer: The weather in New York easily swings between the 80s and 60s during the fall, so I've always needed a temperature-regulating duvet cover to keep me comfortable at night come September. Brooklinen's Classic Duvet Cover can be cool on hot nights but cozy on the days when I want to snuggle up on something warmer, so it's been my go-to for years. It's so breathable and soft, it basically feels like I'm being hugged by a cloud once I insert my favorite lightweight duvet into it. And it's super easy to clean: Even after years of washing, the duvet cover has held up really well, making it one of my most worthwhile investments for my bed.
Waffle Hand Towels
Katie Macdonald, Senior Ecommerce Food Writer: From golden-crusted pies to spiced pumpkin bread to cheesy casseroles, fall baking brings me back to the kitchen after months of fresh, no-cook meals. And Brooklinen's lightweight, absorbent waffle weave hand towels are my trusty sidekicks. Made of 100 percent Turkish cotton, they're thick enough to double as oven mitts, yet dry quickly after cleaning up spills. And while $35 for two towels feels a bit pricey, I've been incredibly impressed with how well they've held up after more than a year of frequent washing.
Down Alternative Lightweight Comforter
Marilyn La Jeunesse, Shopping Newsletter Manager: Brooklinen's Down Alternative Comforter offers three distinct levels of comfort: Lightweight, All-Season, and Ultra-Warm. As a hot sleeper with an even warmer partner, I opted for the Lightweight option, and it's radically transformed our nights thanks to its softness and weight (or lack thereof). The cherry on top? It comes with loops on every corner so you can attach it inside a duvet cover, and it'll stay put throughout the night—a personal pet peeve of mine that has finally been solved.
Boerum Jogger
Christie Calucchia, Ecommerce Lifestyle Lead: I've had these joggers for two years and pretty much wear them non stop as soon as the weather is cool enough to warrant it. They're lightweight and soft, and they have pockets. Plus, they're durable enough to justify spending $75 on a pair of sweatpants. Mine look and feel just like they did when I first got them, despite many washes.
Luxe Duvet Cover
Maya Gandara, Ecommerce Writer: Calling all hot sleepers: If you're looking for a silky-smooth duvet cover that won't cause night sweats, this Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover is it. As an added bonus, it comes with corner ties to secure your comforter, so you can toss and turn all you please without waking up to an uneven blanket. Not to mention, the slightly luminous finish will elevate the entire look of your bed.
Delancey Tee
Christina Butan, Ecommerce Writer & Strategist: This is the best lounge T-shirt you'll ever try. Seriously, I audibly gasped the first time I put on the Delancey Tee because it's just that soft and comfortable. My favorite part about it is that the fabric is super cozy (it definitely keeps you a little warmer than your standard tee), making it just right for fall weather. Trust me, once you try it, you'll be stocking up—I'll be adding a fourth to my collection soon.
Tote Bag
Tess Garcia, Ecommerce Writer: If any of my colleagues say this bag didn't play a role in their Brooklinen purchases, just know they're lying. I could spot its reinforced straps and iconic blue lettering from a mile away, and it's part of what prompted me to try the brand's sheets. They're incredible, by the way—but they're no canvas tote.